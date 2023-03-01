Riso. Scotti Buona Idea Risotto Mushroom 210G

Warming, flavourful and budget Friday
Fabulous warming cheep and filling meal. Perfect for this living crisis. I can get a dinner and 2 lunches out of one packet
Carnaroli Rice 83.5%, Rice Flour, Cep Mushrooms 3% (Boletus Edulis and family), Powdered Cheese Preparation (Whey, Powdered Cheese (Milk, Salt, Rennet, Whey), Salt, Flavourings), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Powdered Olive Oil Preparation (Olive Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milkprotein, Natural Flavouring), Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Onion, Parsley 0, 2%, Powdered Garlic
Store in a cool and dry place
Produced and packed in plant of Italy
This pack contains 2 portions
210g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|1*
|Energy
|1456 kJ
|2030 kJ
|343 kcal
|479 kcal
|Fat
|1,7 g
|2,3 g
|- of which saturates
|0,6 g
|0,6 g
|Carbohydrate
|73 g
|105,3 g
|- of which sugars
|0,9 g
|1,2 g
|Fibre
|2,0 g
|2,6 g
|Protein
|7,7 g
|7,9 g
|Salt
|1,8 g
|3,0 g
|*Cooked product (330 g)
|This pack contains 2 portions
