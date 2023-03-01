We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Riso. Scotti Buona Idea Risotto Mushroom 210G
£2.35
£11.19/kg

Product Description

  • Cep mushrooms risotto. Dehydrated soup.
  • From our commitment we created for you Buona idea Risotto, real recipes from the Italian culinary tradition with no added preservatives, glutamate, colourings and with Italian white rice and gluten free.
  • Since 1860 we have spread our passion for rice
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • 100% riso Italiano
  • White rice
  • Ready in 12'
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

Carnaroli Rice 83.5%, Rice Flour, Cep Mushrooms 3% (Boletus Edulis and family), Powdered Cheese Preparation (Whey, Powdered Cheese (Milk, Salt, Rennet, Whey), Salt, Flavourings), Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, Powdered Olive Oil Preparation (Olive Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milkprotein, Natural Flavouring), Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Onion, Parsley 0, 2%, Powdered Garlic

Allergy Information

  • It may contain traces of Soya, Celery, Fish, Mollusk, Shellfish and Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Produced and packed in plant of Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to Cook
  • 1- Empty 600 ml of water in a saucepan and bring to boil.
  • 2- Empty the content of the bag in the boiling water and cook for 12 minutes on a medium heat without cover. Stir occasionally, until all the water is completely absorbed. For your personal final touch, add butter and parmesan cheese, as you like.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Name and address

  • Riso Scotti S.p.A.,
  • Via Angelo Scotti,
  • 2 - 27100 Pavia,
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.risoscotti.it

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1*
Energy 1456 kJ2030 kJ
-343 kcal479 kcal
Fat 1,7 g2,3 g
- of which saturates 0,6 g0,6 g
Carbohydrate 73 g105,3 g
- of which sugars 0,9 g1,2 g
Fibre 2,0 g2,6 g
Protein 7,7 g7,9 g
Salt 1,8 g3,0 g
*Cooked product (330 g)--
This pack contains 2 portions--
1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Warming, flavourful and budget Friday

5 stars

Fabulous warming cheep and filling meal. Perfect for this living crisis. I can get a dinner and 2 lunches out of one packet

