Balance Active Niacinamide Face Mask 25Ml

£2.00

£8.00/100ml

97% Agreed Skin is Soothed**95% agree skin is clarified*91% agree skin texture and tone is refined*87% agree blemishes were reduced for a clearer complexion*Independent study on 100 people for 2 weeks.Balance Active Formula Niacinamide Sheet Mask contains Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid to reduce the appearance of blemishes and refine skin tone and texture. It soothes and clarifies blemished skin for a smooth, radiant complexion.
Calm & ClearSoothes and Clarifies Blemished SkinReduces Appearance of BlemishesRefines Skin Tone and Texture
Pack size: 25ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water, Eau), Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Erythritol, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Allantoin, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Chlorphenesin, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum, Saccharide Isomerate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Polyglutamic Acid, Tremella Fuciformis Polysaccharide, Fragrance (Parfum), Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Yeast Beta-Glucan, Salicylic Acid

Net Contents

25ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Gently unfold the mask and carefully place onto cleansed skin, adjusting to the contours of your face. Leave on for 10-15 minutes. Remove the mask and massage excess serum into skin. No need to rinse. Suitable for use 1-2 times a week.

