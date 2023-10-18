Balance Active Niacinamide Face Mask 25Ml

Warnings: Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken, or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used by children.

Warnings: Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. Do not use on skin that is irritated, broken, or sunburned. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used by children.

Directions: Gently unfold the mask and carefully place onto cleansed skin, adjusting to the contours of your face. Leave on for 10-15 minutes. Remove the mask and massage excess serum into skin. No need to rinse. Suitable for use 1-2 times a week.

97% Agreed Skin is Soothed* *95% agree skin is clarified *91% agree skin texture and tone is refined *87% agree blemishes were reduced for a clearer complexion *Independent study on 100 people for 2 weeks. Balance Active Formula Niacinamide Sheet Mask contains Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid to reduce the appearance of blemishes and refine skin tone and texture. It soothes and clarifies blemished skin for a smooth, radiant complexion.

