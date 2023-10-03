Rock Face Shower Gel Original 415ml

This hard-working, great smelling shower gel will give you a fresh citrus hit for the perfect kickstart to your day. Just squeeze out the shower gel, rub onto your body and then rinse. Effective formulas with none of the hassle. Start your day the Rock Face way. Our new 410ml bottle is made from 100% post consumer recycled waste.

Rock Face is Men's Lifehack to looking and feeling great everyday. We believe caring for your face and body should be hassle-free. That’s why we have done all the hard work so you don’t have to. Offering a range of products including Antiperspirants, Body Sprays, Skincare and Shower Gels. Every product contains our aftershave quality signature scents.

Vegan Friendly Long Lasting Scent Made in Great Britain

Pack size: 415ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Benzophenone-4, Caffeine, Disodium EDTA, Menthol, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Sodium Sulfate, Citric Acid, Linalool, CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 47005 (Yellow 10)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

415ml ℮

Preparation and Usage