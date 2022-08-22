Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate 180G

The best
love cadburys. this is a great flavour. lots of nuts
Original taste
Bought as part of promotion but had fotgot how good fruit and nut tasted
Great taste and texture
Hadnt bought this for ages and was pleased to find its still as good as i remember. Lovely milky cadburys chocolate and just the right amount of fruit and nut. Bought as part of a promotion
Delicious chocolate
A family favourite , delicious chocolate with lots of fruit and nut , very good value
Great eating chocolate
Love this chocolate, even better with the fruit & nuts!
This is my favourite treat.
Always buy for husband, his fav.
Nice chocolate
Plenty of fruit and nuts in this bar which is how i like it. The pieces are nice and chunky and feel quite substantial. The raisins are plump and juicy whereas the nuts give a satisfying crunch. One of my favourites.
Well it’s Cadbury!
Great chocolate as always. I was impressed with the amount of almonds, very nice.
ate as a treat and it was yummy!
