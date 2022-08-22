We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate 180G

4.6(33)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Chocolate 180G
£1.60
£0.89/100g

Each 20 g (4 chunks) contains

Energy
418kJ
100kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2091 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with dried grapes (17 %) and almonds (7 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Thanks to Cocoa Life we are helping farms to protect the forests around them
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • The Classic Creamy Taste
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Dried Grapes, Cocoa Butter, Almonds, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Wheat.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

4x chunks = 1 Portion. 9 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 chunks (20 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2091 kJ418 kJ8400 kJ /
-500 kcal100 kcal2000 kcal
Fat27 g5.3 g70 g
of which Saturates13 g2.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate55 g11 g260 g
of which Sugars54 g11 g90 g
Fibre3.2 g0.6 g-
Protein7.8 g1.6 g50 g
Salt0.19 g0.04 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
33 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

The best

5 stars

love cadburys. this is a great flavour. lots of nuts

Original taste

5 stars

Bought as part of promotion but had fotgot how good fruit and nut tasted

Great taste and texture

5 stars

Hadnt bought this for ages and was pleased to find its still as good as i remember. Lovely milky cadburys chocolate and just the right amount of fruit and nut. Bought as part of a promotion

Delicious chocolate

5 stars

A family favourite , delicious chocolate with lots of fruit and nut , very good value

Great eating chocolate

5 stars

Love this chocolate, even better with the fruit & nuts!

This is my favourite treat.

5 stars

This is my favourite treat.

Always buy for husband, his fav.

5 stars

Always buy for husband, his fav.

Nice chocolate

5 stars

Plenty of fruit and nuts in this bar which is how i like it. The pieces are nice and chunky and feel quite substantial. The raisins are plump and juicy whereas the nuts give a satisfying crunch. One of my favourites.

Well it’s Cadbury!

5 stars

Great chocolate as always. I was impressed with the amount of almonds, very nice.

ate as a treat and it was yummy!

5 stars

ate as a treat and it was yummy!

