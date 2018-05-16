New
Tesco Prawn & Salmon Platter 380G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 534kJ
-
- 128kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.4g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.21g
- 20%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 562kJ / 134kcal
Product Description
- Salmon pate, honey roast salmon (Salmo salar) flakes, cooked king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with a parsley marinade and cooked king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
- Responsibly sourcing our salmon is important to us which is why Tesco Fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- RESPONSIBLY SOURCED a selection of king prawns, smoked salmon pate and honey roast salmon flakes
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (46%), Salmon (Fish) (38%), Full Fat Soft Cheese [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], Crème Fraîche (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Cornflour, Honey, Parsley, Sea Salt, Water, Garlic, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is not suitable for freezing. Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in the U.K., Scotland and Norway and king prawns farmed in Thailand and Honduras.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (95g)
|Energy
|562kJ / 134kcal
|534kJ / 128kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|6.4g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.7g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|16.6g
|15.8g
|Salt
|1.27g
|1.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
