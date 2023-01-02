Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 1Kg

Tasty but low fat!
This custard is low fat but tasty so worth trying!
Nice Custard
Really nice custard. Used with Christmas pudding and whipped some with cream to top a trifle.
Yummy, as good as branded product & reduced fat
Good quality and good value
The best custard I have had in a long time.
This custard is just like good homemade custard. The texture is fine — not too thin and not too thick. I recommend this custard to all lovers of custard.
NICE AND CREAMY
Tasty mmmm
Excellent quality
Very good quality and was delicious. Enjoyed by all the family.
Tastes like homemade
Easy to store, Creamy texture, tastes like homemade with less fat and easy recyclable packaging
Better value low fat custard
Use 2 of these a week, good flavour and better value than well known brands