Tesco Reduced Fat Custard 1Kg

4.9(11)Write a review
£1.30
£0.13/100g

1/8 of a pack

Energy
453kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to serve †reduced fat UHT custard.
  • Silky & Creamy Enjoy poured piping hot over crumble or cold over fresh fruit
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Buttermilk, Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 7 mins /6 mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
For best results heat on full power for 3 mins 30 secs (800W) /3 mins (900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 3 mins 30 secs (800W) / 3 mins (900W)
Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan. For best results heat gently for 3-5 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • May be served hot or cold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at recycling points. Check home collection

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (125g)
Energy362kJ / 86kcal453kJ / 107kcal
Fat1.5g1.9g
Saturates0.8g1.0g
Carbohydrate15.7g19.6g
Sugars11.3g14.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein2.3g2.9g
Salt0.12g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
†Contains 40% less fat than standard Tesco Ready To Serve Custard--
As sold--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Tasty but low fat!

5 stars

This custard is low fat but tasty so worth trying!

Nice Custard

5 stars

Really nice custard. Used with Christmas pudding and whipped some with cream to top a trifle.

Yummy, as good as branded product & reduced fat

5 stars

Yummy, as good as branded product & reduced fat

Good quality and good value

5 stars

Good quality and good value

The best custard I have had in a long time.

5 stars

This custard is just like good homemade custard. The texture is fine — not too thin and not too thick. I recommend this custard to all lovers of custard.

NICE AND CREAMY

4 stars

NICE AND CREAMY

Tasty mmmm

5 stars

Tasty mmmm

Excellent quality

5 stars

Very good quality and was delicious. Enjoyed by all the family.

Tastes like homemade

5 stars

Easy to store, Creamy texture, tastes like homemade with less fat and easy recyclable packaging

Better value low fat custard

5 stars

Use 2 of these a week, good flavour and better value than well known brands

