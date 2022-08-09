The Spice Tailor Delhi Biryani 360g

Curry
Loved this curry very nice taste, it’s way better then any other the spice tailor curries
Tasty, spicy, delicious. Rice and sauce both have
Tasty, spicy, delicious. Rice and sauce both have a good consistency. Love this with vegetables and a cheeky naan
This biryani kit was superb. I found it fast and s
This biryani kit was superb. I found it fast and simple to make. I added some lamb and it made the flavour pop. It's got a lovely aroma and the added basmati rice complements it nicely.
Love the packaging.
Love the packaging.
I like the spice tailor curries as they have a rea
I like the spice tailor curries as they have a really authentic flavour so decided to give this a try even though biryani isn’t my favourite as it’s quite a dry curry as it has the rice mixed in, but this was very nice. Not enough sauce to have naans with, but moist enough and was helpful that the rice came with this pack and easy to make in three steps.
I like the spice tailor curries as they have a rea
I like the spice tailor curries as they have a really authentic flavour so decided to give this a try even though biryani isn’t my favourite as it’s quite a dry curry as it has the rice mixed in, but this was very nice. Not enough sauce to have naans with, but moist enough and was helpful that the rice came with this pack and easy to make in three steps.
This spice tailor Delhi biryani is delicious and t
This spice tailor Delhi biryani is delicious and tasty. It serves 2 and is so easy and quick to cook.
Flavourful and the right balance which made it suc
Flavourful and the right balance which made it such a nice meal!
Really tasty quick meal, tastes as good as some ta
Really tasty quick meal, tastes as good as some takeout biryanis, maybe not the greatest but good in a hurry.
Tasty Biryani
Nice tasty Biryani ready in few minutes with whole spices and nice aroma, simple steps and authentic taste, will definitely recommend it.