The Spice Tailor Delhi Biryani 360G

4.7(12)Write a review
£3.20
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • The Spice Tailor Delhi Biryani 360g
  • See our website for delicious recipe inspirations.
  • Visit The Spice Tailor's online kitchen to find more exciting recipes and Anjum's exclusive cooking tips.
  • A full-bodied, spicy biryani interlaced with delicately flavoured Basmati rice. Perfect for those who love hearty flavours.
  • Delhi Biryani
  • Biryani is an Indian favourite with foreign beginnings. Its origins are with the Mughals of Central Asia, where it was originally a meat and rice dish. But once they brought it to India, it gained in complexity with the use of spices and different regional influences as it travelled through the sub-continent. Our biryanis reflect these historical heritages in their many layers of flavours.
  • Our Delhi biryani is well-spiced, full-bodied and truly moreish, with its delicious layers of spices, tomatoes and yoghurt.
  • Anjum
  • The Spice Mix
  • Dry red chilli for clean heat
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Green cardamom for freshness
  • Cassia for sweet warmth
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Spicy & hearty
  • 3 simple steps
  • No nasties
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (67%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Powdered and Whole Spices, Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Milk Powder, Garlic, Ginger, Coriander Leaves, Cassia, Green Cardamom, Bay Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days For Best Before See Base.

Produce of

Produced and Packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Not Suitable for Microwave Use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • thespicetailor.com
  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box).
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline : 0844 870 9184

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy541kJ/128kcal
Fat2.9g
of which saturates0.5g
Carbohydrate22g
of which sugars1.1g
Fibre1.3g
Protein2.6g
Salt0.44g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

12 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Curry

5 stars

Loved this curry very nice taste, it’s way better then any other the spice tailor curries

Tasty, spicy, delicious. Rice and sauce both have

4 stars

Tasty, spicy, delicious. Rice and sauce both have a good consistency. Love this with vegetables and a cheeky naan

This biryani kit was superb. I found it fast and s

5 stars

This biryani kit was superb. I found it fast and simple to make. I added some lamb and it made the flavour pop. It's got a lovely aroma and the added basmati rice complements it nicely.

Love the packaging.

5 stars

Love the packaging.

I like the spice tailor curries as they have a rea

4 stars

I like the spice tailor curries as they have a really authentic flavour so decided to give this a try even though biryani isn’t my favourite as it’s quite a dry curry as it has the rice mixed in, but this was very nice. Not enough sauce to have naans with, but moist enough and was helpful that the rice came with this pack and easy to make in three steps.

This spice tailor Delhi biryani is delicious and t

5 stars

This spice tailor Delhi biryani is delicious and tasty. It serves 2 and is so easy and quick to cook.

Flavourful and the right balance which made it suc

5 stars

Flavourful and the right balance which made it such a nice meal!

Really tasty quick meal, tastes as good as some ta

5 stars

Really tasty quick meal, tastes as good as some takeout biryanis, maybe not the greatest but good in a hurry.

Tasty Biryani

5 stars

Nice tasty Biryani ready in few minutes with whole spices and nice aroma, simple steps and authentic taste, will definitely recommend it.

