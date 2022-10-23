Cave Des Roches Cotes De Gascogne 75Cl

A nice wine.
I used to drink the Tesco Cote de Gascogne, until it was withdrawn earlier this year. I was pleased when this wine was introduced. It is light and fruity. Even better, when occasionally Tesco offer it disocunted for a purchase of six bottles- a bargain!
Very, very tasty.
An excellent wine - very moreish!
Lovely Wine, Good Value Too
Lovely Crisp, Fresh, Zesty, Fragrant Wine. My New Favourite White Wine. Good Price too. I use to buy something very similar from a Rival Supermarket but they stopped doing it, so now I’m stocking up at Tesco
Nice dry french wine
Excellent wine at the lower end of the scale price wise. Good with food, or just drinking with friends.
Grapey wine
Easy to drink - grapey i/e/ tastes strongly of green grapes - which might or might not be to your tastes in a wine.
Great with spam.
5 stars as it was a cheapo, nothing offensive, maybe a bit more flavour than expected for basic gut rot plonk, went well with my spam sandwich.