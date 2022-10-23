We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cave Des Roches Cotes De Gascogne 75Cl

4.8(6)Write a review
image 1 of Cave Des Roches Cotes De Gascogne 75Cl

£5.25
£5.25/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Per 125ml glass

Energy
337kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 269kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Côtes de Gascogne, Indication Géographique Protégée, Product of France
  • A vibrant wine from Gascony in Southwest France with vibrant flavours of citrus & grapefruit and a refreshing, crisp finish. Perfect to enjoy with Grilled fish, salads or soft cheeses.
  • ©2022
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Plaimont

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Christine Cabri

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Colombard, Trebbiano

Vinification Details

  • The vigorous nature of the vine is encouraged as it enhances the liveliness of the fruit. Use of modern equipment and methods allows for a sustainable development approach to the vineyard and its consequent protection. The different grape varieties are harvested at optimal maturity during the night in order to preserve their aromas and are the vinified separately.

History

  • Côtes de Gascogne appellation covers the fantastically exposed hillsides between the Pyrenees and the Atlantic. With warm days and chilly nights, the appellation boasts a particular climate, ideal for the development of the grapes optimal aromatic expression, The climatic influence of the ocean to the west conjugated with the mountains to the south, guarantees sunshine without drought.

Regional Information

  • Situated in the heart of South-West France, Plaimont covers the main appellations of the Pyrenean foothills with a uniquely rich terroir. Our vineyards are equidistant to the Atlantic Ocean and the Pyrenees mountains, and spread over both sides of the Adour valley. This rich land allows the wines to express their full, genuine character.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of France

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect to enjoy with grilled fish, salads or soft cheeses.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy269kJ / 65kcal337kJ / 81kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

A nice wine.

5 stars

I used to drink the Tesco Cote de Gascogne, until it was withdrawn earlier this year. I was pleased when this wine was introduced. It is light and fruity. Even better, when occasionally Tesco offer it disocunted for a purchase of six bottles- a bargain!

Very, very tasty.

5 stars

An excellent wine - very moreish!

Lovely Wine, Good Value Too

5 stars

Lovely Crisp, Fresh, Zesty, Fragrant Wine. My New Favourite White Wine. Good Price too. I use to buy something very similar from a Rival Supermarket but they stopped doing it, so now I’m stocking up at Tesco

Nice dry french wine

5 stars

Excellent wine at the lower end of the scale price wise. Good with food, or just drinking with friends.

Grapey wine

4 stars

Easy to drink - grapey i/e/ tastes strongly of green grapes - which might or might not be to your tastes in a wine.

Great with spam.

5 stars

5 stars as it was a cheapo, nothing offensive, maybe a bit more flavour than expected for basic gut rot plonk, went well with my spam sandwich.

