Remedy Kombucha Wild Berry 250Ml
Product Description
- A naturally fermented sparkling kombucha made with natural blueberry, blackberry and strawberry flavours, lemon juice and sweetener from the stevia plant.
- We Started Remedy on Our Kitchen Counter.
- We do things the old school way. Long-aged brews. Small batches. The tastiest kombucha going 'round.
- Sarah & Emmet
- Our founders source only the highest quality ingredients.
- We're making it right.
- Just 4 calories per can
- No sugar, naturally
- A sparkling live cultured drink
- I Quit Sugar Recommends
- Remedy your thirst
- Delicately brewed for 30 days
- Fizzy and refreshing
- Our kombucha is handcrafted and traditional
- The real deal
- Our kombucha is raw, vegan & unpasteurised
- Pack size: 250ML
- No sugar
Information
Ingredients
Raw Kombucha (Carbonated Water, Sugar*, Black Tea Leaves, Green Tea Leaves, Traditional Kombucha Culture), Flavour Enhancer: Erythritol, Hibiscus Tea, Lemon Juice, Natural Blueberry Flavouring, Natural Blackberry Flavouring, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Natural Caramel Flavouring, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, *No Sugar remains after Remedy's traditional long-aged fermentation
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Can.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
Number of uses
Servings per can: 1, Serving size: 250 mL
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Konings NV,
- Beringersteenweg 98,
- 3520 Zonhoven,
- Belgium.
Distributor address
- Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
- 16 Great Queen Street,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2B 5AH.
Return to
- Remedy Drinks UK Ltd.,
- 16 Great Queen Street,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2B 5AH.
- remedydrinks.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 mL
|Per Serving
|Energy
|7 kJ/2 kcal
|18 kJ/4 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Of which Saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6 g
|4.0 g
|Of which Sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|Fibre
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|<0.01 g
|<0.01 g
|-
|-
