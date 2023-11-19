Febreze Antibacterial Fabric Refresher Spray Fresh Linen 475Ml

Let a sense of calm envelop you as the clean gentle Fresh Linen scent fills the air. Febreze Fabric Freshener Antibacterial Fresh Linen with Odourclear technology kills 99.9% of bacteria and fights tough lingering odours trapped in fabrics, to leave nothing but a light fresh scent. Febreze Fabric Refreshers are a breath of fresh for fabrics that are hard to wash, like sofa coverings, curtains and carpets. With its Antibacterial water based formula and unique Odourclear technology, Febreze Fabric Refresher Antibacterial Fresh Linen eliminates bacteria and fights tough lingering odours that get trapped in fabrics leaving them fresh and sanitized. Febreze Fabric Refreshers are dermatologically tested and safe to use around cats and dogs. Try also Febreze 3volution Plugs, continuously fighting odour up to 90 days.

Febreze odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly fights odours, leaving a fresh scent Febreze Antibacterial formula eliminates 99.9% of bacteria Febreze Fabric Refreshers make your life easier fighting odours from your hard to wash fabrics Febreze Fabric Refreshers are designed with water based formula - safe to use on most fabrics Febreze Fabric Refreshers are dermatologically tested, safe to use near cats and dogs Febreze Fabric Refreshers are completely recycable

Pack size: 375ML

Net Contents

375ml ℮

Preparation and Usage