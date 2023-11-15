L'Oreal Paris Preference Vivids 2.01 Deep Black Permanent Hair Dye

L'OREAL PARIS PREFERENCE DEEP BLACK

Deep Black was inspired by Italian fashion and its iconic deep black leather jacket. Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a Deep Black bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. *Instrumental Test

Ingredients

Colourant Gel: Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Glyceryl Lauryl Ether, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Ethanolamine, Dipropylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Poloxamer 338, Resorcinol, Oleyl Alcohol, M-Aminophenol, Thioglycerin, 2-Methylresorcinol, Ammonium Thiolactate, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, Parfum / Fragrance, Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide Mea, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua /Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage