Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Nappies Size 3 42 Pack

These are terrible nappies. Very disappointed. If your child uses ointment with the nappy which is very usual to prevent rash the nappy doesn’t hold. Even without ointment the nappy leaked. Or I found the outside of the nappy broke causing the urine to come through all over the clothes. Not happy with this purchase at all.
My son is 6 months old and sleeps through so no nappy changes through the night. I have tried various nappies to try hold his wee in through the night and these are the only ones that worked. I have tried pampers, lidl, aldi and Morrisons. The sticky pad feels similar to Velcro it’s really good quality. 10/10
Best nappies I’ve used, they feel great quality and there is a stretchy bit at the back giving lots of wriggle room. Give them a go and you won’t go back
Bought in store the other day, I was in a rush and had to quickly chose something decent and affordable and I'm quite happy with the quality.
Great quality nappies. Very impressed by the quality and price.