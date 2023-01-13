We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Nappies Size 3 42 Pack

4.3(6)Write a review
Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Nappies Size 3 42 Pack

Low Everyday Price

£5.50
£0.13/each

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Nappies Size 3 42 Pack
  • Meet Our Friends
  • JJ
  • The kid with a curl like an ice cream swirl and big warm smile. He loves to lend a hand and learn new things.
  • TomTom
  • Big brother TomTom loves to fix and build things. He loves to help his siblings as they learn and try new things.
  • Ready to join the fun?
  • Find exclusive Rascal + Friends x Cocomelon content and activities on our website: www.rascalandfriends.com
  • Excellent Original Dermatest 2020
  • dermatest-guarantee.de
  • OEKO-TEX® Confidence in Textiles
  • Standard 100
  • HK001 153558 Testex
  • Tested for harmful substances. www.oeko-tex-tax.com/standard100
  • Dermatologically certified no lotions, no fragrance 12hr leak protection*
  • Dry day + night*
  • *Up to 12 hours protection. Hours will vary according to individual baby's urine amount and bladder habits.
  • Made with no nasties, just love
  • Designed and developed in New Zealand with love and care, our premium nappies are made from high quality materials sourced from around the world. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, our nappies contain no latex, lotions, fragrances, or harsh chemicals. R+F nappies are made from quality materials to meet the European OEKO-TEX standard 100 test declaring them free of more than 100 undesirable substances.
  • Here at Rascal + Friends we get it, we're parents too. We know that you just need a nappy that works, and is safe on your baby's skin.
  • That's why we've teamed up with our friends at CoComelon, to bring you a nappy that's both seriously good and seriously fun.
  • Rascal + Friends premium nappy pants are made to move in, power through the night without leaks in, are feather soft and don't cost a butt-load.
  • Here at Rascal + Friends we've spent years developing what we believe are the best nappies in town. Made with seriously good features for wriggling, crawling, climbing little humans, we've got you covered. Try us, love us!
  • Contents may vary in colour, style, decoration and shape from images shown on packaging or in advertising.
  • © 2022. All rights reserved.
  • CoComelon™ Copyright © 2022 Moonbug Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.
  • Safe on sensitive skin
  • Feather soft
  • Secure + comfy fit
  • Cocomelon limited edition nappy print inside
  • Seriously good features
  • Breathable layer
  • Absorbent 3D core
  • Unique deep pocket
  • 3 Layers of protection
  • Double leak guards
  • Strong grip tabs
  • Stretchy high back waistband
  • Soft leg cuffs
  • BioChecked Non Glyphosate Certified
  • Allergy Tested
  • Wood Pulp from Sustainable Forests
  • Cruelty free and vegan

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • Keep your Rascal Safe
  • To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any tom or unsealed nappies. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, nappies will burn if exposed to flame.

Name and address

  • Zuru UK Limited,
  • First Floor Templeback,
  • 10 Temple Back,
  • Bristol,
  • United Kingdom,
  • BS1 6FL.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any questions or feedback for the R+F team, please visit our website - rascalandfriends.com and click on contact us.
  • Zuru UK Limited,
  • First Floor Templeback,
  • 10 Temple Back,
  • Bristol,
  • United Kingdom,
  • BS1 6FL.
  • rascalandfriends.com

Net Contents

42 x Nappies

Safety information

Keep your Rascal Safe To minimise the risk of suffocation, keep plastic bags away from children. Choking may result from anything children put in their mouths. Discard any tom or unsealed nappies. Supervise your child at all times. Like most articles of clothing, nappies will burn if exposed to flame.

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These are terrible nappies. Very disappointed. If

1 stars

These are terrible nappies. Very disappointed. If your child uses ointment with the nappy which is very usual to prevent rash the nappy doesn’t hold. Even without ointment the nappy leaked. Or I found the outside of the nappy broke causing the urine to come through all over the clothes. Not happy with this purchase at all.

Best nappies

5 stars

My son is 6 months old and sleeps through so no nappy changes through the night. I have tried various nappies to try hold his wee in through the night and these are the only ones that worked. I have tried pampers, lidl, aldi and Morrisons. The sticky pad feels similar to Velcro it’s really good quality. 10/10

Best leak free nappies

5 stars

Best leak free nappies

Best nappies

5 stars

Best nappies I’ve used, they feel great quality and there is a stretchy bit at the back giving lots of wriggle room. Give them a go and you won’t go back

Quite nice

5 stars

Bought in store the other day, I was in a rush and had to quickly chose something decent and affordable and I'm quite happy with the quality.

Great quality nappies. Very impressed by the quali

5 stars

Great quality nappies. Very impressed by the quality and price.

