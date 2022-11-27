Zoflora Lemon Zing Disinfectant 120Ml

ZOFLORA LEMON ZING D/FECTANT 120ML Tested to EN 14476:2013+A2:2019, EN 1276:2009, EN 13697:2015 and EN 13623:2010.Visit zoflora.co.uk for further details.For tips, help & advice, visit ZOFLORA.CO.UK
A zesty blend of juicy lemon and natural, spicy ginger, creating a fresh and uplifting fragrance for your home.Ingredient: Benzalkonium Chloride; What It Does: Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteriaIngredient: Perfume; What It Does: Fragrances your home for up to 24 hoursIngredient: Alcohol; What It Does: Dissolves & lifts the perfumesIngredient: Surfactant; What It Does: Cleans light soiling & shinesKills 99.9% Viruses & BacteriaIncluding Coronaviruses (Inc. the COVID-19 virus), Human Herpes virus, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV), Rotavirus, E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella.Eliminates OdoursEffective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet odours etc.24 Hour FragranceDeveloped by perfumers for beautifully fragrant home.
Zoflora is a registered trademark and is not made for anyone else
Eliminates OdoursKills 99.9% Viruses & Bacteria24 Hour FragranceA Little Goes a Long WaySuitable for Use in Homes with Pets
Pack size: 120ML
Ingredients
Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfume, Alcohol, Surfactant
Net Contents
120ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
How to UseUse Zoflora diluted 1 in 40 with water. 1 capful (10ml) will make 400ml, and this 120ml bottle makes almost 5 litres of full strength disinfectant.Zoflora becomes non-flammable when diluted as recommended.Disinfecting Hard Surfaces:Zoflora can be diluted in bowls, sinks and buckets for general disinfection using a cloth, sponge or mop.Pet Areas:When correctly diluted as above, Zoflora may be used where most pets are kept. Do not allow pets to lick or walk on wet treated surfaces. Keep off until dry. Not suitable for use in vivaria or aquariums.Use as a Spray:Add 2 capfuls of Zoflora to a clean 800ml trigger bottle and top up with water for a handy, ready to use disinfectant spray.Undiluted:Zoflora can be used undiluted in ceramic and metal sinks, as well as down drains and toilet bowls.Where to UseKitchens, hard floors & tiles, dishcloths & sponges, bathrooms, potties, drains & plugholesFor Effective Disinfection- Surfaces should be free from heavy soiling before use.- Allow diluted Zoflora to remain in contact with surface for 1 minute to kill 99.9% of bacteria, and 5 minutes to kill 99.9% of viruses.- If storing diluted Zoflora (e.g. in a trigger spray bottle), use within 2 weeks.