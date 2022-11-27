Zoflora Lemon Zing Disinfectant 120Ml

ZOFLORA LEMON ZING D/FECTANT 120ML Tested to EN 14476:2013+A2:2019, EN 1276:2009, EN 13697:2015 and EN 13623:2010. Visit zoflora.co.uk for further details. For tips, help & advice, visit ZOFLORA.CO.UK

A zesty blend of juicy lemon and natural, spicy ginger, creating a fresh and uplifting fragrance for your home. Ingredient: Benzalkonium Chloride; What It Does: Kills 99.9% of viruses & bacteria Ingredient: Perfume; What It Does: Fragrances your home for up to 24 hours Ingredient: Alcohol; What It Does: Dissolves & lifts the perfumes Ingredient: Surfactant; What It Does: Cleans light soiling & shines Kills 99.9% Viruses & Bacteria Including Coronaviruses (Inc. the COVID-19 virus), Human Herpes virus, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV), Rotavirus, E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella. Eliminates Odours Effective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet odours etc. 24 Hour Fragrance Developed by perfumers for beautifully fragrant home.

Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfume, Alcohol, Surfactant

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage