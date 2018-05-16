Goodfella's Pizza Chick'nless Supreme Vegan Takeaway 532G

Per 1/2 pizza** ovenbaked provides:
- Energy
- 2508kJ
-
- 598kcal
- 30%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 23g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 8.9g
- 45%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.1g
- 35%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ
Product Description
- A Stonebaked Pizza Base Topped with Tomato Sauce, Cheese Flavour Topping, Vegetable Protein Strips, Sliced Red & Green Peppers, Sweetcorn & Red Onions.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a Difference with Responsibly Sourced and Prepared Food Every Day
- goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
- Welcome to the Neigbourhood
- Here at Goodfellas, we're passionate about pizza. From our fresh dough baked on Italian stone, to our signature tomato sauce, our pizzas are made with the respect they deserve. This delicious Vegan Chicknless Supreme Pizza is no exception.
- Generously loaded with tasty toppings with no artificial colours or flavours, then frozen immediately to lock in that great taste. Italian-American style pizza-from the Goodfella's family.
- Letter shown at end of best before end indicates site of manufacture.
- Goodfella's is a trademark of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
- Made with Respect
- Loaded with tasty toppings
- Ready to 18 Mins
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 532G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Cheese Flavour Topping (13%) (Water, Palm Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Emulsifier: Tricalcium Phosphate; Colour: Beta Carotene), Vegetable Mix (11%) (Red & Green Peppers, Sweetcorn, Red Onions), Vegetable Protein Strips (8%) (Water, Natural Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Pea Protein, Faba Bean Protein, Gelling Agent: Calcium Alginate; Wheat Protein, Plant Fibre, Potato Starch, Thickener: Methylcellulose; Dextrose), Tomato Purée, Palm Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Basil, Oregano, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store frozen at -18°C or cooler. Do not refreeze after defrosting.See top of pack for best before end date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 For best results, cook from frozen. Preheat conventional oven to 200°C/ gas mark 6, or 180°C for fan oven. Appliances vary, these instructions are a guide only.
2 Remove all of the packaging and place the outer carton in recycling. Spread out all of the toppings for maximum deliciousness.
3 Cook directly on middle oven shelf (no baking tray needed), bake until golden for 18-20 minutes*. Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating, toppings can be very hot!
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Birds Eye Ltd.,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
- Monread Road,
Net Contents
532g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/2 Pizza** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* per 1/2 Pizza:
|Energy
|943kJ
|2508kJ
|30%
|-
|225kcal
|598kcal
|30%
|Fat
|8.7g
|23g
|33%
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|8.9g
|45%
|Carbohydrate
|30g
|80g
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|7.5g
|8%
|Fibre
|2.0g
|5.3g
|Protein
|5.6g
|15g
|Salt
|0.81g
|2.1g
|35%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|**Children's nutritional need differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
