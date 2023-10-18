Super Facialist Sleep & Reveal Night Cream 50Ml

Vitamin C+ Brighten Sleep & Reveal Night Cream

This lightly textured night cream, with a delicate citrus scent, helps provide moisture and vitality to your skin. The anti-oxidant power of Vitamin C, together with Tomato and Licorice extracts, works hard to help your skin recover from the daytime ageing effects of the sun and the environment. With regular use, skin feels rejuvenated and smoother, radiating with a healthier glow. "Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"

Super Facialist is a comprehensive skincare range suitable for everyone - combining natural extracts, high performance scientific ingredients and exquisite aromas to give the best results - healthy, beautiful and youthful looking skin.

Overnight renewal for fresher, more radiant skin Dermatologically tested Paraben free Correct + illuminate Targets dull, tired skin

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Isostearyl Isostearate, Polyacrylate-13, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Pentaerythrityl Distearate, Phenoxyethanol, Polyisobutene, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Allantoin, Benzoic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Polysorbate 20, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Solanum Lycopersicum (Tomato) Fruit Extract, Dehydroacetic Acid, Citric Acid, Limonene, Emblica Officinalis Fruit Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Citral, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Extract, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Tromethamine

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage