Mr Kipling 30% Less Sugar 6 Bramley Apple Pies

I enjoyed these pies much more heated up than cold. You can tell that they’re great quality and they’re definitely on a par, if not better than other pies of similar nature.
Okay taste didn't think they were great although do think they are reasonably priced and like that they contain less sugar as im always trying to be good.
My Fathers after lunch favourite. Excellent product and the reduced sugar is a bonus.
Excellent pies. As a practising diabetic I found these and ordered a box just to find out what the tasted like. Was pleasantly surprised that they tasted just like the full sugar ones. Recommend them to anyone with diabetes.
I now it's got less sugar and that has to be better but the taste was poor and the pastry was a stodgy texture,I won't buy again
Surprisingly, was expecting a rather bland taste but in fact it was EXCELLENT .... and actually preferred it to the normal variety.
tasted more of pastry and less of apple than the original. Maybe I missed the sugar but I definitely prefer the original version. Please continue with your original recipe which is perfect and does not need changing. Thankyou.
Really enjoyed these. I think the original ones are far too sweet so these are perfect and should actually start to be marketed at the ‘normal’ Apple pies. Lovely with a drop of custard.
These mr Kipling apple pies have less sugar, but still have the same delicious full taste !.
Really liked these. Tasted better than the original pie’s. I bought them when they were on offer, not sure I will be able to afford them at full price.