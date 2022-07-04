We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mr Kipling 30% Less Sugar 6 Bramley Apple Pies

4.4(14)Write a review
Mr Kipling 30% Less Sugar 6 Bramley Apple Pies
£ 1.95
£0.32/each

Per pie (52g)

Energy
793kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1514kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Cases with a Bramley Apple Filling (43%).
  • 30% Less Sugar*
  • *30% less sugar compared to similar Apple Pies.
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Deliciously Good
  • With Fruit Pieces
  • Exceedingly Good Cakes
  • Melt in the Mouth Pastry Bursting with Chunks of Bramley Apple
  • Deliciously better for you
  • Real Fruit
  • Great Taste
  • No Hydrogenated Fat
  • 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Diced Bramley Apple (14%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Sugar, Bramley Apple Purée (7%), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Vegetable Fibre, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Flour, Salt, Acid (Malic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites), Sulphur Dioxide), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Whey Powder (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best Stored in a Cool, Dry Place

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary in performance, these are given as guidelines only.
Take care upon heating as the filling may be extremely hot and the pastry can become fragile.

Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional Oven)
Keeping the pies in their foils, place the pies onto a baking tray and place the tray on the middle shelf of a preheated oven at 190°C/375°F/Fan 170°C/Gas Mark 5 for 6 minutes.

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee - We want you to enjoy these Deliciously Good Bramley Apple Pies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Pies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pie (52g)
Energy1514kJ793kJ
-361kcal189kcal
Fat14.2g7.4g
of which Saturates4.0g2.1g
Carbohydrate52.6g27.6g
of which Sugars16.2g8.5g
Fibre4.8g2.5g
Protein3.3g1.7g
Salt0.22g0.12g
This pack contains 6 portions--
View all Fruit Pies & Tarts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

14 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great heated up

4 stars

I enjoyed these pies much more heated up than cold. You can tell that they’re great quality and they’re definitely on a par, if not better than other pies of similar nature.

Okay taste didn't think they were great although d

3 stars

Okay taste didn't think they were great although do think they are reasonably priced and like that they contain less sugar as im always trying to be good.

Tasty

5 stars

My Fathers after lunch favourite. Excellent product and the reduced sugar is a bonus.

Good diabetic pies

5 stars

Excellent pies. As a practising diabetic I found these and ordered a box just to find out what the tasted like. Was pleasantly surprised that they tasted just like the full sugar ones. Recommend them to anyone with diabetes.

not as good as they used to be

3 stars

I now it's got less sugar and that has to be better but the taste was poor and the pastry was a stodgy texture,I won't buy again

EXCELLENT DELICIOUS SURPRISE

5 stars

Surprisingly, was expecting a rather bland taste but in fact it was EXCELLENT .... and actually preferred it to the normal variety.

Do not change.

3 stars

tasted more of pastry and less of apple than the original. Maybe I missed the sugar but I definitely prefer the original version. Please continue with your original recipe which is perfect and does not need changing. Thankyou.

Really enjoyed these. I think the original ones ar

5 stars

Really enjoyed these. I think the original ones are far too sweet so these are perfect and should actually start to be marketed at the ‘normal’ Apple pies. Lovely with a drop of custard.

Tasty I

5 stars

These mr Kipling apple pies have less sugar, but still have the same delicious full taste !.

Really liked these. Tasted better than the origina

5 stars

Really liked these. Tasted better than the original pie’s. I bought them when they were on offer, not sure I will be able to afford them at full price.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here