Hula Hoops Big Hopps Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag 45G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2136kJ
Product Description
- Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Rings
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- The Hundred Official Team Partner
- Discover Cricket, Get Active
- thehundred.com
- Big hoops bigger hoop bold flavour bigger than standard sized hula hoops
- Why not try our puft hoops for a light and crispy snack
- Hula Hoops Puft 6x Salted
- Hula Hoops Puft 6x Grilled Beef
- Hula Hoops Puft 6x Salt & Vinegar
- ® Registered trade mark
- Bigger Hoop Bold Flavour
- No MSG
- Cooked With 100% Sunflower Oil
- No Artificial Flavours or Colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Dried Potato & Potato Starch), Sunflower Oil (26%), Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Rice Flour, Dextrose, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Yeast Extract], Potassium Chloride, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Gluten.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
- Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Pack
|Energy
|2136kJ
|961kJ
|-
|511kcal
|230kcal
|Fat
|27g
|12g
|of which Saturates
|2.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|28g
|of which Sugars
|1.0g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.90g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
