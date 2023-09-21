We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50ml
image 1 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50mlimage 2 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50mlimage 3 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50mlimage 4 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50mlimage 5 of Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50ml

Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50ml

4.6(441)
Write a review

£11.00

£22.00/100ml

Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50mlVisit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
Aveeno Calm+Restore® Oat Gel Moisturiser, instantly soothes and intensely hydrates sensitive skin, replenishing the moisture barrier for healthy looking skin.The formula, with Prebiotic Oat & Calming Feverfew, helps nourish the skin's moisture barrier, soothe and calm the skin.Prebiotic OatKnown to help soothe & repair skin by restoring the skin's moisture barrier.Calming FeverfewKnown for its anti-oxidant properties and for helping to calm skin.This formula is:- Fragrance free- Hypoallergenic**- Non comedogenic- Tested on sensitive skin- Fast absorbing**Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies.24H moisturisation- Lightweight gel cream formula leaves sensitive skin comfortable all day- Skin feels hydrated and nourished all day- 92% agreed skin felt instantly soothed**Home use test, 100 participants, 2019.
Complete your skincare moisturising routine with Aveeno® Calm + Restore® Triple Oat Serum.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C012938© Johnson & Johnson
Dermatologist TestedFor Sensitive SkinInstantly soothes + replenishes skin's moisture barrierNormal to Dry Skin
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Cetearyl Olivate, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Extract, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, Ethylhexylglycerin, Pentylene Glycol, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Polyacrylamide, Dimethiconol, Sorbitan Olivate, Synthetic Beeswax, Laureth-7, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, [PR-0002225]

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage into face until fully absorbed.Use twice a day: morning & night.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here