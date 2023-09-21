Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser 50ml

Known for its anti-oxidant properties and for helping to calm skin.

Known to help soothe & repair skin by restoring the skin's moisture barrier.

The formula, with Prebiotic Oat & Calming Feverfew, helps nourish the skin's moisture barrier, soothe and calm the skin.

Aveeno Calm+Restore® Oat Gel Moisturiser, instantly soothes and intensely hydrates sensitive skin, replenishing the moisture barrier for healthy looking skin. The formula, with Prebiotic Oat & Calming Feverfew, helps nourish the skin's moisture barrier, soothe and calm the skin. Prebiotic Oat Known to help soothe & repair skin by restoring the skin's moisture barrier. Calming Feverfew Known for its anti-oxidant properties and for helping to calm skin. This formula is: - Fragrance free - Hypoallergenic** - Non comedogenic - Tested on sensitive skin - Fast absorbing **Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies. 24H moisturisation - Lightweight gel cream formula leaves sensitive skin comfortable all day - Skin feels hydrated and nourished all day - 92% agreed skin felt instantly soothed* *Home use test, 100 participants, 2019.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023