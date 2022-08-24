We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers Wotsits Giants Prawn Cocktail Snacks 105G

4.2(12)Write a review
Each 30g serving contains:

Energy
625kJ
149kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.1g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.44g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625 kJ

Product Description

  • Prawn Cocktail Flavour Baked Corn Puffs with Sugar and Sweetener
  • - Prawn Cocktail Wotsits are finally back - but bigger!
  • - Are you a cruncher or a melter? Your favourite Wotsits are now supersized!
  • - Baked and not fried, Walkers Wotsits are a great lunchtime and afternoon snack
  • - Walkers Wotsits Giants Prawn Cocktail contain no artificial colours or preservatives, and are suitable for vegetarians
  • - This pack contains 3-4 servings and is great for sharing
  • Are you are a cruncher or a melter? Do you like to nibble those smooth, round edges? Or let them gently dissolve in your mouth?
  • Or maybe you live life on the edge… start off with melting and then take a BITE. However you snaffle a Wotsit, it's always deliciously cheesy.
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • Walkers, the Walkers logo, Wotsits and Wotsits logo are registered trademarks. ©2022
  • Baked Not Fried
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 105G

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn Cocktail Seasoning [Flavourings, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Acetate), Potassium Chloride, Yeast Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Soya, Mustard, Celery

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3-4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • Contact us at www.walkers.co.uk or Consumer Care.
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408

Net Contents

105g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 30g(%*) servingPer 100g
Energy625 kJ2083 kJ
-149 kcal(7%*)497 kcal
Fat7.1 g (10%*)23.6 g
of which Saturates0.5 g (3%*)1.8 g
Carbohydrate19.4 g64.7 g
of which Sugars1.0 g (1%*)3.4 g
Fibre0.5 g1.7 g
Protein1.7 g5.6 g
Salt0.44 g (7%*)1.47 g
This pack contains 3-4 servings--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
12 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

They are really tasty and I am so glad they have c

5 stars

They are really tasty and I am so glad they have come back. I loved them when they were in smaller packets.

Very nice crisps with lots of flavour. Only down

4 stars

Very nice crisps with lots of flavour. Only down side is the size of each crips. I personally prefer the original size wotsit, get more in a packet with the original wotsits.

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, these are my new favourite crisps. I love the big size as well as the taste, plenty of flavour.

Super Tasty.

5 stars

Lovely and tasty, really enjoy this snack, the whole family loves to divulge in these, delicious.

Disappointing

2 stars

I’m loving the new giant wotsits in the original cheese and the new flaming hot but the prawn cocktail ones were severely lacking in flavour.

Big and tasty

5 stars

First time I’d bought these , they were meant for the husband but changed my mind and used them for sharing at the cinema with my daughter in law ( didn’t tell him that though haha! ) they were really big tasty , loads of flavour , and we got loads in the bag :) , I’ll definitely buy them again and if hubby is good I might even let him try one or two 😂

Loved them

5 stars

Loved them

They were ok, but not a patch on the cheese ones,

2 stars

They were ok, but not a patch on the cheese ones, they were very acidic and tasted not as good as prawn cocktail crisps, i wont be buying again

Yes they was very nice

5 stars

Yes they was very nice

Someone

3 stars

Got them today and they are not the best, usually i like prawn cocktail flavours but this just tastes weird, will not be buying again rather have the flaming hot or the cheese ones

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

