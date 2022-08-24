Walkers Wotsits Giants Prawn Cocktail Snacks 105G

They are really tasty and I am so glad they have c
They are really tasty and I am so glad they have come back. I loved them when they were in smaller packets.
Very nice crisps with lots of flavour. Only down side is the size of each crips. I personally prefer the original size wotsit, get more in a packet with the original wotsits.
Delicious
Absolutely delicious, these are my new favourite crisps. I love the big size as well as the taste, plenty of flavour.
Super Tasty.
Lovely and tasty, really enjoy this snack, the whole family loves to divulge in these, delicious.
Disappointing
I’m loving the new giant wotsits in the original cheese and the new flaming hot but the prawn cocktail ones were severely lacking in flavour.
Big and tasty
First time I’d bought these , they were meant for the husband but changed my mind and used them for sharing at the cinema with my daughter in law ( didn’t tell him that though haha! ) they were really big tasty , loads of flavour , and we got loads in the bag :) , I’ll definitely buy them again and if hubby is good I might even let him try one or two 😂
Loved them
They were ok, but not a patch on the cheese ones,
Yes they was very nice
Someone
Got them today and they are not the best, usually i like prawn cocktail flavours but this just tastes weird, will not be buying again rather have the flaming hot or the cheese ones