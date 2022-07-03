Kellogg's Cereal Frosties 1Kg

It’s a good cereal
It’s a really nice cereal and I enjoy it every day for my breakfast
Loves these have tried the cheaper ones but always
Loves these have tried the cheaper ones but always come back to kelloggs
Family size packet
Extra large sized packet of Frosties. The children love them and due to the larger packet they last a lot longer. Lovely!
have Frosties every day , so vg
Too much sweetness
Nothing wrong with the quality just too sweet for our taste. There doesn’t seem to be a big choice of cereal that is not sweetened. If they could make a cereal which is unsweetened people could add their own sugar or honey.
Great value
Good quality as I would expect plus box size isn't too large to generate storage issues.
Great Cereal
We love Frosties, dont last long in our house
Sweet treat!
I tried this cereal for the first time and I really liked it I did initially think it was quite sugary but after a few mouthfuls The taste mellowed so wasn't as sugary. As a mum I loved these but I was A little concerned about the level of sweetness in the cereal especially for a first thing in the morning for children but as a treat these are nice on their own so once in a while the children to get this on their own but what I like to do is add a handful to other wholegrain cereals that children possibly wouldn't really choose on their own. This trick really helped. And for the first time my children actually ate whole grains without moaning so this was a great winner in the house I would definitely recommend these.
Lush
These lasted my family about 4 weeks thay were lovely but not as sugar as thay use to be when I was a kid witch isn't a bad thing the kids hoverd them up for brekfast thay loved adding extra fruit like bananas and strawberry
Kids love them
I got them over a month a go and kids love them. I have had no moaning at breakfast time and am going to be getting them in again. The kids say thank you and I would recommend to any parents that have fussy kids in the morning