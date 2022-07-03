We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Kellogg's Cereal Frosties 1Kg

4.8(113)Write a review
image 1 of Kellogg's Cereal Frosties 1Kg
£ 4.00
£0.40/100g

30g

Energy
478kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.03g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1594kJ

Product Description

  • Sugar Frosted Flakes of Corn.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • For a breakfast that will send your tastebuds into bliss make sure you have Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal with milk
  • Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal is made from our classic Kellogg's Corn Flakes but with a delicious frosted coating
  • A 30g bowl of Kellogg's Frosties breakfast cereal contains 50% of your daily Vitamin-D needs*
  • *Kellogg's Frosties Breakfast Cereal is a source of 7 Vitamins & Iron, including vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12. Vitamin-D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • TM, ®, © 2019 Kellogg Company.
  • All rights reserved.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Grrreat frosted flakes
  • 50% of your daily vitamin D needs
  • Natural grains
  • Rolled & toasted
  • Added goodness
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 1KG
  • Vitamin-D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Source of 7 Vitamins & Iron, including vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Best before: see top. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

33 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.
  • UK.
  • Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
  • The Kellogg Building,
  • Lakeshore Drive,
  • Airside Business Park,
  • Swords,

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g%RI*/30g%RI*
Energy 1594kJ478kJ
-375kcal113kcal6%
Fat 0.6g0.2g<1%
of which saturates 0.1g0.03g<1%
Carbohydrate 87g26g
of which sugars 37g11g12%
Fibre 2g0.6g
Protein 4.5g1.4g
Salt 0.83g0.25g4%
Vitamin D 8.4µg167%2.5µg50%
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg83%0.28mg25%
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Niacin (B3)13.3mg83%4.0mg25%
Vitamin B6 1.2mg83%0.35mg25%
Folic Acid (B9)166µg83%50.0µg25%
Vitamin B12 2.1µg83%0.63µg25%
Iron 8.0mg57%2.4mg17%
Vitamins:----
Minerals:----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
View all Family Favourite Cereal

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

113 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

It’s a good cereal

5 stars

It’s a really nice cereal and I enjoy it every day for my breakfast

Loves these have tried the cheaper ones but always

5 stars

Loves these have tried the cheaper ones but always come back to kelloggs

Family size packet

5 stars

Extra large sized packet of Frosties. The children love them and due to the larger packet they last a lot longer. Lovely!

have Frosties every day , so vg

5 stars

have Frosties every day , so vg

Too much sweetness

3 stars

Nothing wrong with the quality just too sweet for our taste. There doesn’t seem to be a big choice of cereal that is not sweetened. If they could make a cereal which is unsweetened people could add their own sugar or honey.

Great value

5 stars

Good quality as I would expect plus box size isn't too large to generate storage issues.

Great Cereal

5 stars

We love Frosties, dont last long in our house

Sweet treat!

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I tried this cereal for the first time and I really liked it I did initially think it was quite sugary but after a few mouthfuls The taste mellowed so wasn't as sugary. As a mum I loved these but I was A little concerned about the level of sweetness in the cereal especially for a first thing in the morning for children but as a treat these are nice on their own so once in a while the children to get this on their own but what I like to do is add a handful to other wholegrain cereals that children possibly wouldn't really choose on their own. This trick really helped. And for the first time my children actually ate whole grains without moaning so this was a great winner in the house I would definitely recommend these.

Lush

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

These lasted my family about 4 weeks thay were lovely but not as sugar as thay use to be when I was a kid witch isn't a bad thing the kids hoverd them up for brekfast thay loved adding extra fruit like bananas and strawberry

Kids love them

5 stars

Review from KELLOGG'S

I got them over a month a go and kids love them. I have had no moaning at breakfast time and am going to be getting them in again. The kids say thank you and I would recommend to any parents that have fussy kids in the morning

1-10 of 113 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here