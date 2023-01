Tomato and Herb Pasta Bake.

Cooking time: 40-45 minutes.

Ingredients: 200g of dry Free From Pasta; 1 jar of Tesco Free From Tomato and Herb Sauce; 100g suitable grated cheese or Free From alternative.

Method: Hob/Oven.

1. Pre-heat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.

2. Add 200g of dry Free From pasta to an ovenproof dish.

3. Stir in the jar of sauce.

4. Fill the empty jar with water up to the top of the label and pour into the dish, Stir thoroughly.

5. Cook uncovered in the centre of the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.

6. Remove from oven. Stir thoroughly ensuring all the pasta is completely covered by the sauce.

7. Sprinkle with suitable grated cheese or Free From alternative.

8. Return to the oven and continue cooking for a further 20-25 minutes or until the pasta is thoroughly cooked.