Philadelphia Lightest Herbs Soft Cheese 165G

My Phili and herbs is a favourite go to when preparing my tea, it’s smooth creamy and the herbs make it a quick easy meal with Cornish wafers, and a little salad, mmm! Think I’ll have some now!
Delicious low fat spread. Hubby has high cholesterol and we're switching to low fat products.We enjoy the herb taste, and it's still pretty creamy.
Excellent - nice softness, good flavour, absolutely love it -so do my family .
Lovely flavour. Would never know it was a ‘diet’ product.
Delicious
I mix it through pasta. It has a lovely taste of herbs.
Creamy and tasty
light creamy spreadable cheese ideal on crackers bought as part of a promotion will buy again
Just ok
This was okay but a little bit bland, not something I would repurchase.Bought as part of a promotion.
Vile non cheese
this was probably the most disgusting thing I have had in a long time. it is barely edible and I certainly wouldn't call it food. bought as part of a paid promotion
Tasty Cream Cheese!
I liked the flavour of this cream cheese. I can use it in various meals and it is light in calories.
According to my wife.
According to my wife this was really good. Cheesy, creamy and Herby. She said five stars, but I can't comment because I don't like cream cheese, so I knocked a star off. Sorry.