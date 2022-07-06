We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Philadelphia Lightest Herbs Soft Cheese 165G

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Philadelphia Lightest Herbs Soft Cheese 165G
£ 1.95
£11.82/kg
Clubcard Price

Each 30 g serving contains

Energy
108kJ
26kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

-

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360 kJ

Product Description

  • Low fat soft cheese with herbs.
  • For delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, Visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
  • 11% Protein*
  • *High in Protein
  • Lightest - Only 3 % fat
  • Made with pasteurised milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Low Fat Soft Cheese, Herbs, Onion, Garlic, Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavouring (contains Celery)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Recycling info

Foil. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 30 g
Energy360 kJ108 kJ
-85 kcal26 kcal
Fat2.5 g0.8 g
of which Saturates1.7 g0.5 g
Carbohydrate5.0 g1.5 g
of which Sugars5.0 g1.5 g
Fibre0.6 g0.2 g
Protein11 g3.2 g
Salt1.11 g0.33 g
View all Cottage Cheese & Soft Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

47 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My Phili and herbs is a favourite go to when prepa

5 stars

My Phili and herbs is a favourite go to when preparing my tea, it’s smooth creamy and the herbs make it a quick easy meal with Cornish wafers, and a little salad, mmm! Think I’ll have some now!

Delicious low fat spread. Hubby has high cholester

5 stars

Delicious low fat spread. Hubby has high cholesterol and we're switching to low fat products.We enjoy the herb taste, and it's still pretty creamy.

Excellent - nice softness, good flavour, absolutel

5 stars

Excellent - nice softness, good flavour, absolutely love it -so do my family .

Lovely flavour. Would never know it was a ‘diet’ p

5 stars

Lovely flavour. Would never know it was a ‘diet’ product.

Delicious

5 stars

I mix it through pasta. It has a lovely taste of herbs.

Creamy and tasty

5 stars

light creamy spreadable cheese ideal on crackers bought as part of a promotion will buy again

Just ok

2 stars

This was okay but a little bit bland, not something I would repurchase.Bought as part of a promotion.

Vile non cheese

1 stars

this was probably the most disgusting thing I have had in a long time. it is barely edible and I certainly wouldn't call it food. bought as part of a paid promotion

Tasty Cream Cheese!

4 stars

I liked the flavour of this cream cheese. I can use it in various meals and it is light in calories.

According to my wife.

4 stars

According to my wife this was really good. Cheesy, creamy and Herby. She said five stars, but I can't comment because I don't like cream cheese, so I knocked a star off. Sorry.

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here