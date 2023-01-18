We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hartley's Sour Strawberry Jelly 125G

4.7(3)Write a review
£0.80
£0.64/100g

Product Description

  • Strawberry Flavour Jelly with Apple Juice from Concentrate with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Trademarks appearing on this product are owned by Hain Celestial
  • Made with Real Fruit Juice!
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (6%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acids: Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate, Gelling Agents: Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Gellan Gum, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Colour: Anthocyanins, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Lid. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Hain Celestial,
  • Templar House,
  • 4225 Park Approach,
  • Thorpe Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS15 8GB,

  • Careline 0800 022 4339
  • Hain Celestial Ireland,
  • Elm Court,
  • Boreenmanna Road,
  • Cork,

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy180 kJ224 kJ
-42 kcal53 kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10g13g
of which sugars10g13g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.03g0.04g
3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

better than the normal ones

4 stars

better than the normal ones

Lovely ... So good with my greek yogurt, would be

5 stars

Lovely ... So good with my greek yogurt, would be lovely in lots of other flavours.

Delicious

5 stars

My daughter is obsessed with sour sweets and loves jelly so this is a winning combination

