Olay Retinol 24 Max Fragrance Free Night Cream Moisturiser 50ml

£44.00

£88.00/100ml

Olay Retinol 24 Max Night Face Cream F/F 50ml
MAX out your Retinol24. This Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 MAX Night Facial Moisturiser hydrates, smoothes & revives the skin's glow. This fragrance-free cream is packed with Olay’s most potent Retinoid + Vitamin B3 formula and comes with 40% more hydrating ingredients to leave the skin feeling even more hydrated. Apply Retinol cream on the face for visible improvements in fine lines and wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firming. Olay Regenerist Retinol24 MAX moisturiser is designed without any artificial dyes or perfumes and is suitable for daily use. Unleash the skin's natural glow with Regenerist Retinol24 Max moisturiser that absorbs quickly and goes deep into skin's surface. Use Olay Retinol24 MAX face cream daily for 28 days. See true skin appearance transformation. (Vs Retinol24)
Retinol moisturiser with 40% more hydrating ingredients, use skin cream daily for a glowing skinFace cream formulated with Olay's most potent retinoid + vitamin B3 formulaSee visible improvements in fine lines & wrinkles with retinol moisturiserRetinol24 MAX face cream is fragrance freeSpecifically designed retinol cream for night use, when skin is most receptiveRetinol moisturiser is designed without any artificial dyes and perfumes
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Tapioca Starch, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Retinyl Propionate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Retinol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Niacinamide, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Titanium Dioxide, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Benzyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol

Net Contents

50ml ℮

