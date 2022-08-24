The Spice Tailor Punjabi Chickpea Masala 400G

Delicious curry
Nice and Rich curry, ready in 3 simple steps, one of the best curry, can have it with rice or naan, perfect taste and very delicious. definitely recommend it.
Lovely quick curry
Lovely quick curry to make with tonnes of flavour. Shame about all the plastic packaging though
Vegetastic.
So simple to use. It almost feels homemade with the fact that you add the sachets. An aromatic pungent taste, with a little bit of a kick, but not overpowering.
Delicious
This is such a nice quick to prepare meal. It’s ready in 10 minutes and it’s delicious.
Great creamy sauce, very tasty. Easy to make product and clearly high quality.
This is one of the best curries I have ever had. Super tasty and easy to prepare. Great with rice and green beans.
Nice, easy to use, contains all you need for a satisying and tasty curry in minutes. Naan bread optional but recommended!
So Flavourful
I love these spice Tailor kits as I am not the best cook. The easy to follow instructions and high quality ingredients mean my meals come out amazing with little skill needed. I like that I can include different meat or Veg options as well. This Chickpea Masala was super flavourful, easy to make and perfect to make for a vegetarian meal.
Tasty Curry
full of nutrients and ready in just few minutes, nicely cooked chickpeas and full of flavour with less effort, can be served with rice or naan, tasty and filling.
Great taste, nice to be able to see what ingredients are going into your food :)