Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

The Spice Tailor Punjabi Chickpea Masala 400G

4.6(10)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Punjabi Chickpea Masala 400G
£3.15
£0.79/100g

Product Description

  • Chickpeas cooked in a hearty Indian gravy, mildly spiced and in individual pouches.
  • It is important to maintain a varied and balance diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Visit The Spice Tailor or Anjum Anand on: Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube
  • Discover quick, easy recipe ideas and more about our products at: thespicetailor.com
  • Daal is a staple of all Indian homes. It's our soul food & superfood rolled into one - comforting but packed with nutrients. Our Punjabi Chickpea Masala is Punjabi soul food, really moreish and ready in just minutes.
  • Anjum
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass and normal bones.
  • Chill rating - medium - 2
  • Plant powered
  • A delicious bowl of earthy chickpea goodness
  • No other ingredients required
  • No nasties
  • Low in sugar
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas 34% (Chickpea, Water), Water, Onions, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Ginger, Salt, Ground and Whole Spices, Garlic, Coriander Powder, Cumin, Pomegranate Seeds

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.For Best Before Date See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in India

Preparation and Usage

  • What's Inside:
  • Whole spices
  • Tangy tarka sauce
  • Cooked chickpeas
  • Three Simple Steps
  • 1. Fry the whole spices in 1-2 tsp of hot oil (or ghee) until sizzling
  • 2. Stir in the tarka sauce (the small pouch) and bring to a simmer
  • 3. Add the chickpeas and 4-5 tbsp water, bring to a simmer... then serve!
  • Stir in some sautéed mushroom for an easy one-pot-meal.
  • The Spice Mix
  • Dry red chilli for clean heat
  • Green cardamom for freshness
  • Bay leaf for mellow fragrance
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Black cardamom for smoky depth
  • Tailor to taste
  • A few simple ideas to tailor Punjabi Chickpea Daal to suit your mood and tastes:
  • For a real Punjabi flavour, finish with a know of butter, lemon-marinated slices of red onions and fresh coriander
  • Stir in some baby spinach
  • Sauté mushrooms with hot oil before adding the sauces
  • Add leftover chicken, vegetables or other
  • Serve as a main course or as a side to a proper Indian meal or visit our website for other recipe ideas.

Number of uses

Serves 2 as a main

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Ltd,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • The Spice Tailor Ltd,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 452kJ/
-108kcal
Fat 4.6g
of which Saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 10g
of which sugars 3g
Fibre 4.4g
Protein 4.1g
Salt 1g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING. NOT SUITABLE FOR MICROWAVE USE.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Delicious curry

5 stars

Nice and Rich curry, ready in 3 simple steps, one of the best curry, can have it with rice or naan, perfect taste and very delicious. definitely recommend it.

Lovely quick curry

4 stars

Lovely quick curry to make with tonnes of flavour. Shame about all the plastic packaging though

Vegetastic.

4 stars

So simple to use. It almost feels homemade with the fact that you add the sachets. An aromatic pungent taste, with a little bit of a kick, but not overpowering.

Delicious

5 stars

This is such a nice quick to prepare meal. It’s ready in 10 minutes and it’s delicious.

Great creamy sauce, very tasty. Easy to make produ

5 stars

Great creamy sauce, very tasty. Easy to make product and clearly high quality.

This is one of the best curries I have ever had. S

5 stars

This is one of the best curries I have ever had. Super tasty and easy to prepare. Great with rice and green beans.

Nice, easy to use, contains all you need for a sat

5 stars

Nice, easy to use, contains all you need for a satisying and tasty curry in minutes. Naan bread optional but recommended!

So Flavourful

5 stars

I love these spice Tailor kits as I am not the best cook. The easy to follow instructions and high quality ingredients mean my meals come out amazing with little skill needed. I like that I can include different meat or Veg options as well. This Chickpea Masala was super flavourful, easy to make and perfect to make for a vegetarian meal.

Tasty Curry

4 stars

full of nutrients and ready in just few minutes, nicely cooked chickpeas and full of flavour with less effort, can be served with rice or naan, tasty and filling.

Great taste, nice to be able to see what ingredien

4 stars

Great taste, nice to be able to see what ingredients are going into your food :)

