Nomo Vegan & Free From Chocolate Orange Crunch Bar 82G

Nomo Vegan & Free From Chocolate Orange Crunch Bar 82G
£ 2.00
£2.44/100g

New

Product Description

  • Orange flavoured non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with cocoa pieces (2.5%).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • No one likes missing out and at NOMO we have made it our mission to ensure that chocolate lovers don't have to. We pride ourselves on all our recipes - our Choc Orange Crunch bar is completely delicious and totally free from dairy, gluten, egg and nuts. We make all our treats in Great Britain with extraordinary care so that you can relax, enjoy and never have to miss out again.
  • The Nomo and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited. Pictorials not representative of product.
  • No Missing Out
  • Free from Dairy, Gluten, Egg and Nuts
  • Carefully made by Kinnerton
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 82G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter *, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Cocoa Nibs*, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Citric Acid, Sea Salt, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

82g = 3 x 27.3g (8pieces)

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,

Importer address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Australia Pty Ltd.,
  • Level 9 Avaya House,
  • 123 Epping Road,
  • Macquarie Park,
  • NSW 2113,
  • Australia.

Return to

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Johnstown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,
  • C15 PK33,

Net Contents

82g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 27.3g
Energy2323kJ634kJ
-557kcal152kcal
Fat33g9.0g
-of which saturates19g5.2g
Carbohydrate61g17g
-of which sugars31g8.3g
Protein2.6g0.7g
Salt0.08g0.02g
82g = 3 x 27.3g (8 pieces)--
A Zesty, Creamy, Vegan chocolate treat.

5 stars

Gosh, a smooth, creamy, zesty vegan chocolate bar! Hard to stop eating it, once I began. I'm glad Tesco are carrying more Vegan treats. I'd love to see more!

