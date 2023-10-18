CREIGHTONS SALICYLIC ACID TONIC 200ML

Maintain healthier, clearer looking skin every day with a combination of Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide; two key ingredients help to care for blemish prone skin. Every day use will help to improve an uneven skin tone and texture, leaving skin looking brighter and healthier. Salicylic Acid (BHA) known to exfoliate skin, targeting blemishes Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) known to help improve condition of blemish-prone skin

Salicylic acid + niacinamide Exfoliate skin and helps to prevent breakouts for a clearer complexion Prevent Blemishes

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Propanediol, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Allantoin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Alcohol, Cimicifuga Racemosa Root Extract, Trisodium EDTA

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage