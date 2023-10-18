We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Creightons Salicylic Acid Tonic 200Ml

Creightons Salicylic Acid Tonic 200Ml

Maintain healthier, clearer looking skin every day with a combination of Salicylic Acid and Niacinamide; two key ingredients help to care for blemish prone skin. Every day use will help to improve an uneven skin tone and texture, leaving skin looking brighter and healthier.Salicylic Acid (BHA) known to exfoliate skin, targeting blemishes Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) known to help improve condition of blemish-prone skin
Salicylic acid + niacinamideExfoliate skin and helps to prevent breakouts for a clearer complexionPrevent Blemishes
Aqua (Water), Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Propanediol, Niacinamide, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Allantoin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Alcohol, Cimicifuga Racemosa Root Extract, Trisodium EDTA

200ml ℮

Directions: After cleansing, lightly soak a cotton pad and gently sweep across face and neck. For best results, use daily.

