Takul Halal Kitchen Chicken Enchiladas 400G

Product Description
- British minced chicken, refried beans, peppers and onions wrapped in a soft tortilla topped with spicy tomato and mature cheddar cheese
- Takul is about making life easier & tastier, with the peace of mind that everything we create is 100% Halal. From our halal kitchen to yours
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Cooks in 25 Mins
- Chilli rating - Medium - 2
- Halal
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Enchilada Roll (60%) (Minced Chicken Thigh (28%), Tortilla (Wheat Flour, Water, Palm Oil, Stabilisers: E422, E412, Wheat Protein, Salt, Bean Flour, Raising Agents: E500, E450, Sugar, Glucose Syrup Acid: E296, Malt (Wheat, Barley), Emulsifiers: E471, E473, Preservatives: E282, E202, Oat Flour, Yeast), Red Kidney, Crushed Tomato, Refried Pinto Bean (Pinto Bean, Water, Soya Oil, Onion, Salt), Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Tomato Paste, Onion, Barley Malt Vinegar, Garlic Puree, Chipotle Chilli Paste (Chipotle Peppers, Onion, Tomato Paste, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Sea Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder), Enchilada Sauce (30%) (Water, Tomato Paste, Onion Puree, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Sugar, Chipotle Chilli Paste (Chipotle Peppers, Onion, Tomato Paste, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Coriander, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Sea Salt), Barley Malt Vinegar, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Cumin Powder, Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder), Cheddar Cheese (10%) (Milk, Anti-Caking Agent: Potato Starch)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by the 'use by' date.Not suitable for home freezing. For 'use by' see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6.
Heat for 15 minutes remove film and heat for a further 10 minutes.
All appliances vary, these instructions are given as a guide only.
Ensure that product is piping hot before serving.
Do not reheat.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK using chicken from the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- takul.co.uk
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 400g serving
|Energy
|706kJ
|2824kJ
|-
|168kcal
|672kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|28.4g
|of which saturates
|3.0g
|12.0g
|Carbohydrate
|14.5g
|58.0g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|13.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|7.2g
|Protein
|9.6g
|38.4g
|Salt
|0.86g
|3.4g
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.
