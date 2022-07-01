Oggs Vegan Victoria Sponge Cakes 4 Pack 184G

Yuk!
Disgusting, dense and sickly sweet.
Delicious vegan afternoon treat
These are wonderfully tasty. You would never know these are vegan. They taste just like ordinary victoia sponge - sweet, jammy and moist. A perfect afternoon treat with a cup of tea.
VEGANS UNITE
These are LUSH It's absolutely brilliant that, because I am vegan and unfortunately an ibs sufferer, I can still enjoy things that others may take for granted, I have also sampled other items from this company, and all I can say is, THANKYOU
Poor
Full of sugar, tasted of cardboard, lots of fake flavour. I'd rather have a proper cake with some eggs and a lot less sugar. If you exclude an ingredient you have to substitute it with something else and in this case it is sugar.
Great for parties
These are great for a party or in the office. They are just the right size, and are really delicious. A good quantity of jam and buttercream, really cannot fault.
Lovely little cakes
I really enjoyed these little cakes with a cup of coffee but the high sugar content makes them an occasional treat only.
very tasty
nice little treat sized cakes wouldnt think they were vegan
Cakes without compromise
Delicious cakes, very moreish! Will definitely be buying again
Delicious
Really tasty and delicious spongey cakes. Went down far too quickly to be honest. My auntie couldn't believe they were vegan!
Vegan and indulgent.
You would definitely not know these are vegan. Slightly too sugary and artifically-tasting for me, however great as occasional treat.