Oggs Vegan Victoria Sponge Cakes 4 Pack 184G

Oggs Vegan Victoria Sponge Cakes 4 Pack 184G
£ 3.75
£2.04/100g

Product Description

  • Mini Sponge Cakes Filled with Raspberry Jam and a Vanilla Flavour Frosting
  • "The Most Delicious Thing in My Life"
  • Finlay Bourke, Instagram
  • Impact Number Two
  • There are No Eggs in Our Recipes, So Every Pack Sold Gives More Chickens the Day Off
  • To Find Out More About the Positive Impact We're Trying to Make, Visit Us at loveoggs.com
  • To learn how to whip up some of our favourites, visit loveoggs.com/recipes
  • To learn more about how we win the right way, have a little mooch on our website... loveoggs.com
  • See website for more details.
  • We Don't Just Make Great Cakes! We Want an Epic Planet in the Future Too, for All Things Great and Small, That's Why...
  • - We try to ensure all our packaging is recyclable or home compostable (but just in case our plastic trays end up in landfill, we made them biodegradable)
  • - We Only use sustainable palm oil
  • Giving you plant-based alternatives to everyday foods that taste as delicious as you've always known them, while doing our best to positively change the future of the planet, animals and people with Every, little, bite.
  • More Oggs® Flavours Available!
  • Find your favourite...
  • Vanilla Minis
  • Zesty Lemon
  • Chocolate Fudge
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, 9-0926-15-100-00
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C005070
  • Moist and Moreish... Nom Nom Nom!
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 184G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sunflower, Sustainable Palm), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Raspberry Jam [Raspberries (3.7%), Sugar, Apple Purée, Thickener: Pectin], Aquafaba (Water, Chickpea Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Humectant: Glycerine, Wheat Gluten, Oats, Faba Bean Protein, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Modified Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, E339, E341, Emulsifiers: E471, E475, E477, E481, Salt, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, E516, Maize Starch, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Cornflour, Vanilla Flavouring, Flavourings, Colours: Annatto Bixin, Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Sulphites, Soya, Egg and Milk*, *Made using a Vegan recipe. We include this warning for people with allergies. Allergens are highlighted in bold.

Storage

For best before date: see top of packStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and enjoy within 3 days.

Produce of

Baked in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make Scrummy Egg-Free Bakes
  • You can make your own egg-free bakes at home with OGGS® Aquafaba (all-plant liquid egg alternative), made from chickpea water. Yep, it isn't a typo.
  • Chickpea water; cool right!

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Baked for:
  • Alternative Foods London Ltd,
  • Unit 3a,
  • The Plough,
  • 516 Wandsworth Road,
  • SW8 3JX.

Return to

  • Alternative Foods London Ltd,
  • Unit 3a,
  • The Plough,
  • 516 Wandsworth Road,
  • SW8 3JX.

Net Contents

184g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cake (approx 46g)
Energy1583kJ728kJ
-378kcal174kcal
Fat17.5g8.1g
of which saturates3.3g1.5g
Carbohydrate46.8g21.5g
of which sugars29.3g13.5g
Fibre0.97g0.4g
Protein4g1.8g
Salt1.1g0.5g
4 servings--
13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Yuk!

1 stars

Disgusting, dense and sickly sweet.

Delicious vegan afternoon treat

5 stars

These are wonderfully tasty. You would never know these are vegan. They taste just like ordinary victoia sponge - sweet, jammy and moist. A perfect afternoon treat with a cup of tea.

VEGANS UNITE

5 stars

These are LUSH It's absolutely brilliant that, because I am vegan and unfortunately an ibs sufferer, I can still enjoy things that others may take for granted, I have also sampled other items from this company, and all I can say is, THANKYOU

Poor

1 stars

Full of sugar, tasted of cardboard, lots of fake flavour. I'd rather have a proper cake with some eggs and a lot less sugar. If you exclude an ingredient you have to substitute it with something else and in this case it is sugar.

Great for parties

5 stars

These are great for a party or in the office. They are just the right size, and are really delicious. A good quantity of jam and buttercream, really cannot fault.

Lovely little cakes

4 stars

I really enjoyed these little cakes with a cup of coffee but the high sugar content makes them an occasional treat only.

very tasty

5 stars

nice little treat sized cakes wouldnt think they were vegan

Cakes without compromise

5 stars

Delicious cakes, very moreish! Will definitely be buying again

Delicious

5 stars

Really tasty and delicious spongey cakes. Went down far too quickly to be honest. My auntie couldn't believe they were vegan!

Vegan and indulgent.

4 stars

You would definitely not know these are vegan. Slightly too sugary and artifically-tasting for me, however great as occasional treat.

