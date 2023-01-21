We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Balance Active Niacinamide Spot Patches 24 Pack

Balance Active Niacinamide Spot Patches 24 Pack

4(2)
Write a review

£3.00

£0.12/each

Balance Active Niacinamide Spot Patches 24 Pack
Balance Active Formula Niacinamide Blemish Clearing Spot Patches. These targeted, translucent spot patches are formulated with Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid to reduce the appearance of blemishes and redness.- Targeted blemish treatment- Salicylic Acid- Exfoliates dead skin cells to prevent clogged pores and blemishes- Niacinamide-Reduces the appearance of blemishes and redness
Calm & ClearVisible ResultsReduces the Appearance of BlemishesPrevents Clogged PoresTranslucent and Discreet

Ingredients

Polyurethane-11, Sodium Styrene/MA Copolymer, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Diethylhexyl Adipate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Cellulose Gum, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide

Net Contents

24 x Patches

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Ensure patch is applied to a clean and dry face. Wash and dry your hands before carefully peeling off the spot patch. Press adhesive side onto the blemish, ensuring it is completely covered. Gently remove the patch once it has turned from translucent to white. For best results wear for 12 hours, or overnight.

View all Spot Treatment

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here