Balance Active Niacinamide Spot Patches 24 Pack

Balance Active Formula Niacinamide Blemish Clearing Spot Patches. These targeted, translucent spot patches are formulated with Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid to reduce the appearance of blemishes and redness. - Targeted blemish treatment - Salicylic Acid- Exfoliates dead skin cells to prevent clogged pores and blemishes - Niacinamide-Reduces the appearance of blemishes and redness

Calm & Clear Visible Results Reduces the Appearance of Blemishes Prevents Clogged Pores Translucent and Discreet

Ingredients

Polyurethane-11, Sodium Styrene/MA Copolymer, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Diethylhexyl Adipate, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Cellulose Gum, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide

Net Contents

24 x Patches

Preparation and Usage