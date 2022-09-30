We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Oral-B Kids 3+ Years Frozen Electric Toothbrush & Case

4.7(99)Write a review
£40.00
£40.00/each

Product Description

  • Oral-B Kids 3+ Yrs Frozen Elec T/brush & Case
  • The Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush for ages 3+ gives kids the fun of Disney Frozen with the gentle, effective clean of a dentists-recommended Oral-B toothbrush. With 2 brushing modes including a unique, kid-friendly sensitive mode, this brush gently cleans kids' teeth. It removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. Four Disney Frozen themed stickers are included to customize the handle.
  • Specifically designed to be gentle for kids
  • Round brush head sized for small mouths
  • Gentle on gums with extra soft bristles
  • Suitable for ages 3+
  • Customize the brush handle with 4 Disney Frozen themed stickers
  • Works with the free Disney Magic Timer app by Oral-B
  • Rechargeable battery for an 8-day charge
  • Encourages brushing for 2 minutes with a built-in-timer

Information

Warnings

  • Periodically check the entire product/cords/accessories for damage. A damaged or non-functioning unit should no longer be used. If the product/ cords/accessories are damaged, take it to an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Usage by children under age 3 is not recommended. Toothbrushes can be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge, if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and maintenance shall not be performed by children. Children shall not play with the appliance. Use this product only for its intended use as described in then instruction manual. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

99 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very Effective

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

My partner bought this for me a year ago. I could never justify buying an electric toothbrush for myself because they're always so expensive. But I have to say this is fantastic and super effective. It has an automatic reminder to indicate when you've been brushing your teeth at 30second intervals and at 2minutes it sends a more noticible vibration to notify you to stop brushing your teeth. There are two settings - one slower/genle setting for children so it's more gentle on their gums and the second speed is higher.

Light malfunction

2 stars

Review from ORAL-B

I bought it today and when I plug it, the light won't go on. I don't know this way if it's charging or not.

It's possessed!

1 stars

Review from ORAL-B

This is a lovely design etc but it keeps going off randomly in the middle of the night and has caused much fright in our house!

Great!

4 stars

Review from ORAL-B

Only one negative is that is does last as long as you hope for

To remove from market

1 stars

Review from ORAL-B

1. The product should be with timer. It isn't! Misleading information should not be printed. 2. Brush head is already too tiny to children older than 6 years. So there should be information printed on package. 3. Speed and sound of the product is not appealing for children and do not comply with toddlers or teenagers nervous system sensibility. 4. Product handle is too big, like the battery version, however alternatively you can't use batteries. 5. Design and colours are tasteless.

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

Way better than my daughters old tooth brush her teeth are always nice and clean now x

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

I bought this for my little girl and she absolutely loves it, It's so easy to use and a great way to keep on top of plaque A great experience and fantastic value for money.

MUST HAVE!! Totally fantastic all round.

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

Absolutely fantastic! I would highly recommend any parent you dash off and buy one if you don't already own one! Not only is it excellent value for money, they are so easy to use! Fantastic design which is great to encourage children to want to use it, and most importantly does an absolutely fantastic job and making sure their teeth a properly cleaned and pearly white.

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

Good!!!! Love the fresh feeling and the clean feeling unlike manual toothbrushes don't give

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from ORAL-B

Perfect size brushhead for my little child. Lovely design. Battery charge lasts long. We love using it

