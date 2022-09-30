Oral-B Kids 3+ Years Frozen Electric Toothbrush & Case

Very Effective
My partner bought this for me a year ago. I could never justify buying an electric toothbrush for myself because they're always so expensive. But I have to say this is fantastic and super effective. It has an automatic reminder to indicate when you've been brushing your teeth at 30second intervals and at 2minutes it sends a more noticible vibration to notify you to stop brushing your teeth. There are two settings - one slower/genle setting for children so it's more gentle on their gums and the second speed is higher.
Light malfunction
I bought it today and when I plug it, the light won't go on. I don't know this way if it's charging or not.
It's possessed!
This is a lovely design etc but it keeps going off randomly in the middle of the night and has caused much fright in our house!
Great!
Only one negative is that is does last as long as you hope for
To remove from market
1. The product should be with timer. It isn't! Misleading information should not be printed. 2. Brush head is already too tiny to children older than 6 years. So there should be information printed on package. 3. Speed and sound of the product is not appealing for children and do not comply with toddlers or teenagers nervous system sensibility. 4. Product handle is too big, like the battery version, however alternatively you can't use batteries. 5. Design and colours are tasteless.
Excellent!
Way better than my daughters old tooth brush her teeth are always nice and clean now x
Excellent!
I bought this for my little girl and she absolutely loves it, It's so easy to use and a great way to keep on top of plaque A great experience and fantastic value for money.
MUST HAVE!! Totally fantastic all round.
Absolutely fantastic! I would highly recommend any parent you dash off and buy one if you don't already own one! Not only is it excellent value for money, they are so easy to use! Fantastic design which is great to encourage children to want to use it, and most importantly does an absolutely fantastic job and making sure their teeth a properly cleaned and pearly white.
Excellent!
Good!!!! Love the fresh feeling and the clean feeling unlike manual toothbrushes don't give
Excellent!
Perfect size brushhead for my little child. Lovely design. Battery charge lasts long. We love using it