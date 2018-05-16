Quorn Takeaway Sticky Bbq Wings 263G

Per 3 Cooked Wings (94g)
Typical values per 100g: Energy 727kJ/173kcal
Product Description
- Vegan savoury flavoured wings, made with mycoprotein, coated in a batter with BBQ sauce
- To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
- Move aside! our wings are here, utterly delicious, full of flavour and totally vegan
- Sustainable Nutrition
- Quorn products are a source of protein because they contain mycoprotein; a nutritious and sustainable protein source. Mycoprotein's footprint is certified by the carbon trust and has less impact on our planet's resources.
- Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
- 8 Vegan Wings with a Deliciously Sticky Sweet BBQ Glaze
- Source of Protein and Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 263G
- Source of Protein
- Source of Fibre
- Low in Saturated Fat
Information
Ingredients
Battered Wings [Mycoprotein (65%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Natural Flavouring (contains Wheat), Maize Flour, Pea Fibre, Maize Starch, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Water, Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Stabiliser: Carrageenan; Salt, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup (Maltodextrin), Natural Lemon Flavouring, Thyme, White Pepper, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate], BBQ Sauce (14%), [Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses (Cane Molasses, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Pineapple Concentrate, Corn Flour, Salt, Smoked Water, Tamarind Paste, Colour: Caramel, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper]
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed. Best Before End: See Side of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best result Oven cook.
16-18 min
Preheat oven and baking tray to 220°C, Gas 7, Fan 200°C. Place wings on the tray in centre of oven and cook for 16-18 minutes. Empty sauce sachet directly onto the wings and toss to fully coat the wings before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Warnings
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB,
- Drottninggatan 11,
- 252 21 Helsingborg,
- Sweden.
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
Return to
- We're Here to Help
- If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
- Quorn Customer Services,
- Quorn Foods,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
Net Contents
263g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(typical values as oven cooked) Per 100g
|(typical values as oven cooked) Per 3 Wings
|Energy
|727kJ/173kcal
|683kJ/163kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|20g
|19g
|of which sugars
|6.9g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|4.8g
|Protein
|8.1g
|7.6g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.2g
|Serves 2-3
|-
|-
Safety information
There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
