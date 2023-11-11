Winalot Small Dog Classic Meals Dog Food Pouches In Jelly 12X100g

Complete Pet Food for Small Adult Dogs James Bartholomew About the artist Since 1992, James has worked as a contemporary landscape, seascape and animal painter. He has a strong reputation within the British contemporary art market and his recognisable 'loose and energetic' style haks gained widespread acclaim. jamesbartholomew.co.uk For further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk

Made with Natural Ingredients* *Ingredients from natural origin Meet Bella, Our Very Special Maltese She love coming home after a brisk walk to be served delicious Winalot. Nothing less will do. Each bowlful is expertly made & perfect for the fussiest of palates. We love to see her lick the bowl clean! Tasty, Bitesize pieces. What more you ask for? #Bellaapproves Winalot Small Dog range has been specifically designed with bite size chunks for small mouths. It's the food that generations of dogs grown up with, because day after day, it never fails to hit the spot. After all it's a dog's life.

Our Story at Winalot We believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether it's making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us. That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty, nutritious meals. Winalot Everyday Heroes Since 1927

Specially made for your small dog Developed by Pet Nutrition experts 100% Complete & Balanced Bitesize Pieces No Added Artificial Colours Flavours or Preservatives

Pack size: 1.2KG

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide: Recommended Daily Amount Adult Dog weight (kg): 1 to 5 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 1 to 2, g Dry Dog: 15 to 70 Adult Dog weight (kg): 5 to 10 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6 to 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 3, g Dry Dog: 70 to 120 These amounts are averages based on moderately active small dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly. Serve at room temperature Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times. *The mixed feeding guidelines table has been calculated using the Bakers® small dog rich in beef with country vegetables.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Artificial Preservatives