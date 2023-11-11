We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Winalot Small Dog Classic Meals Dog Food Pouches In Jelly 12X100g

Low Everyday Price

£4.25

£3.54/kg

Complete Pet Food for Small Adult DogsJames BartholomewAbout the artistSince 1992, James has worked as a contemporary landscape, seascape and animal painter. He has a strong reputation within the British contemporary art market and his recognisable 'loose and energetic' style haks gained widespread acclaim.jamesbartholomew.co.ukFor further information please go to: www.winalot-dog.co.uk
Made with Natural Ingredients**Ingredients from natural originMeet Bella, Our Very Special MalteseShe love coming home after a brisk walk to be served delicious Winalot. Nothing less will do.Each bowlful is expertly made & perfect for the fussiest of palates.We love to see her lick the bowl clean!Tasty, Bitesize pieces.What more you ask for?#BellaapprovesWinalot Small Dog range has been specifically designed with bite size chunks for small mouths.It's the food that generations of dogs grown up with, because day after day, it never fails to hit the spot.After all it's a dog's life.
Our Story at WinalotWe believe dogs are our everyday heroes, whether it's making us laugh, keeping us fit or being our favourite companion, they are all heroes to us.That's why since 1927 we've been passionate about providing dogs up and down the country with hearty, nutritious meals.Winalot Everyday Heroes Since 1927
® Reg, Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Specially made for your small dogDeveloped by Pet Nutrition experts100% Complete & BalancedBitesize PiecesNo Added Artificial Colours Flavours or Preservatives
Pack size: 1.2KG

Net Contents

12 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide:Recommended Daily AmountAdult Dog weight (kg): 1 to 5 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 6; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 1 to 2, g Dry Dog: 15 to 70Adult Dog weight (kg): 5 to 10 kg; Wet Pouches Only: Wet Food Pouches: 6 to 9; Wet Pouches + Dry Food*: Wet Food Pouches: 2 to 3, g Dry Dog: 70 to 120These amounts are averages based on moderately active small dogs at normal environmental temperatures. Individual needs vary and feeding should be adjusted accordingly.Serve at room temperatureClean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times.*The mixed feeding guidelines table has been calculated using the Bakers® small dog rich in beef with country vegetables.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

With Chicken, Carrots & Green Beans x4With Lamb, Rice & Carrots x4With Beef, Potatoes & Peas x4

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives* (of which Beef 4%), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (0.8% Dehydrated Potatoes equivalent to 7.2% Peas), Minerals, Various Sugars, *Ingredients from natural origin

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch number: see coding on back or base of the pouch.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Consituents
Moisture80%
Protein10.5%
Fat content3%
Crude ash1.8%
Crude fibres1.2%
Nutritional Additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:1158
Vit. D3:160
-mg/kg:
Iron (II) sulphate monohydrate(Fe: 1.40)
Calcium iodate anhydrous(I: 0.04)
Copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate(Cu: 0.10)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate(Mn: 0.19)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate(Zn: 2.00)
Taurine:525
Additives-

