L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Super Blowdry Cream 150ml

L'OR/P ELVIVE SUPER BLOWDRY CREAM 150ML
Unique formula offers heat protection up to 230°C*Elvive Dream lengths Super Blowdry Cream by L'Oreal Paris is so smart! It eases blow-drying while locking down shape. Part of the in-between washes style extender range, to style hair and maximise care without water, you can restyle with one blow of heat. The unique formula offers up to 230°C* heat protection and heat-activated 72-hour* shape memory meaning unlimited restyling without weigh down. Alongside thermo-softening polymers that care for your hair, softening for an easy blowdry with long lasting definition and hold. Dream Lengths Super Blowdry Cream by L'Oreal Elvive is ideal for achieving bouncy blowdrys day after day on long hair. Apply evenly on damp hair after washing before blowdrying. No rinse. Heat style to set shape. The day after reactivate shape memory by heat styling hair with your usual heat tool. Do not wet hair or apply more product to reactivate. *instrumental test. L'Oreal Elvive, the UKs no1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1
L'Oreal Paris Elvive, the UKs No1 haircare brand** Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1
Easy blow-drying while locking down shape!Unlimited restyling with No weighdownThermo-softening polymers to care for your hairUltra long-lasting definition and hold
Pack size: 150ML
Ingredients
1239804 B, Aqua / Water, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydrogenated Styrene/Butadiene Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-30 Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Triethanolamine, Trideceth-6, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C266364/1)
Net Contents
150ml
Preparation and Usage
Dream Lengths Super Blow Dry Cream is a leave in styling aid. Apply evenly on damp hair just before blowdrying. No rinse. Heat style to set shape. The day after reactivate shape memory by heat styling hair with your usual heat tool. Do not wet hair or apply more product to reactivate.