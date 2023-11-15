L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Super Blowdry Cream 150ml

L'OR/P ELVIVE SUPER BLOWDRY CREAM 150ML

Unique formula offers heat protection up to 230°C* Elvive Dream lengths Super Blowdry Cream by L'Oreal Paris is so smart! It eases blow-drying while locking down shape. Part of the in-between washes style extender range, to style hair and maximise care without water, you can restyle with one blow of heat. The unique formula offers up to 230°C* heat protection and heat-activated 72-hour* shape memory meaning unlimited restyling without weigh down. Alongside thermo-softening polymers that care for your hair, softening for an easy blowdry with long lasting definition and hold. Dream Lengths Super Blowdry Cream by L'Oreal Elvive is ideal for achieving bouncy blowdrys day after day on long hair. Apply evenly on damp hair after washing before blowdrying. No rinse. Heat style to set shape. The day after reactivate shape memory by heat styling hair with your usual heat tool. Do not wet hair or apply more product to reactivate. *instrumental test. L'Oreal Elvive, the UKs no1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1

L'Oreal Paris Elvive, the UKs No1 haircare brand* * Source: ©2020 Nielsen data, value and units, Haircare category (client defined) 52 w/e 16/05/20 in United Kingdom (GB+NI) Total Coverage. https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/elviveno1 Goes well with L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Shampoo L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Long Hair Conditioner L'Oreal Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water

Easy blow-drying while locking down shape! Unlimited restyling with No weighdown Thermo-softening polymers to care for your hair Ultra long-lasting definition and hold

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

1239804 B, Aqua / Water, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Myristate, Niacinamide, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil / Castor Seed Oil, Tocopherol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydrogenated Styrene/Butadiene Copolymer, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-30 Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Triethanolamine, Trideceth-6, Dimethiconol, Limonene, Panthenol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C266364/1)

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage