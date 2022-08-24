We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

The Spice Tailor Malabar Biryani 360G

5(10)Write a review
image 1 of The Spice Tailor Malabar Biryani 360G
£3.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Malabar Biryani
  • See our website for delicious recipe inspirations.
  • Visit The Spice Tailor's online kitchen to find more exciting recipes and Anjum's exclusive cooking tips. thespicetailor.com
  • An aromatic tomato and coconut-based biryani layered with fluffy Basmati rice. Perfect for those who love coastal flavours.
  • Biryani is an Indian favourite with foreign beginnings. Its origins are with the Mughals of Central Asia, where it was originally a meat and rice dish. But once they brought it to India, it gained in complexity with the use of spices and different regional influences as it travelled through the sub-continent. Our biryanis reflect these historical heritages in their many layers of flavours.
  • Our Malabar biryani is a wonderful balance of the spicing from this region, interwoven with rich tomatoes and balanced with a touch of creamy nuttiness from white poppy seeds and coconut. It is redolent with coastal flavours.
  • The Spice Mix
  • Dry red chilli for clean heat
  • Black peppercorns for heat
  • Fennel seeds for a sweet nuttiness
  • Clove for pungent sweetness
  • Rich & aromatic
  • 3 Simple steps
  • No nasties
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (67%), Water, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste (3%), Coconut Milk Powder (3%), Whole and Ground Spices, Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Ginger, Poppy Seeds (1%), Fennel Seeds, Garlic, Green Chilli, Whole Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.For best before see base.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India

Preparation and Usage

  • Tailor to Taste
  • For an authentic Malabar Biryani, stir-fry some cashew nuts and raisins until golden and puffed up respectively. Use to garnish your biryani along with some crispy onion slices.
  • For an added elegance, simmer a good pinch of saffron strands in 4 tbs. milk and reduce by half. Spoon over the rice, along with a few small cubes of butter. Cover well and cook on a very low hob until everything is steamy or, bake covered at 180°C for 15-20 minutes to allow flavours to infuse.
  • For added depth of flavour, use chicken with bone-in or leg of lamb (the cooking times will change).
  • Not Suitable for Microwave Use.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BBE box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Helpline : 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • thespicetailor.com

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy555kJ/132kcal
Fat3.3g
of which saturates0.7g
Carbohydrate22g
of which sugars0.7g
Fibre1.4g
Protein2.7g
Salt0.37g

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.

View all Meal Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely stunning taste, most authentic ive had

5 stars

Absolutely stunning taste, most authentic ive had yet. I added chicken but i think lamb would be better next time. Definitely reccomend

Great little kit, with this curry is simple to mak

5 stars

Great little kit, with this curry is simple to make for everyone, all ingredients in small pouches just add some meat or something else, I added paneer and got a great vegetarian curry.

Delicious, love the added spice pack

5 stars

Delicious, love the added spice pack

This is delicious! Love the flavours and spices. G

5 stars

This is delicious! Love the flavours and spices. Great with chicken thighs

Try this - you'll love it!

5 stars

Why haven't I tried a Biryani sooner! This recipe was really easy to follow and I loved the taste. The end result looked like a dish from a curry house which is really good for me, as I generally don't enjoy cooking!

Really quick and easy to make! Healthier substitut

5 stars

Really quick and easy to make! Healthier substitute to my local takeout biryani as it contains less fat. Fragrant and really delicious!

Delicious Biryani

5 stars

Perfect Biryani in very easy step, individually packed spices and perfectly cooked rice, so easy when you are in hurry and want tasty meal, full of flavour and very tasty and filling.

Authentic Biryani

5 stars

very easy to make and ready in few minutes, nicely individual package, perfect cooked rice and nice authentic taste, whole spices adds much better flavour, will buy it again.

Easy to follow instructions

5 stars

Easy to use meal kit......just add chicken and follow the step by step instructions for a tasty, mild dish.....even includes Basmati rice...good value

I love these spice tailor kits. They are always s

5 stars

I love these spice tailor kits. They are always super high quality, easy to make with very detailed descriptions and make enough to feed one or two with accompaniment.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here