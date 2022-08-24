The Spice Tailor Malabar Biryani 360G

Absolutely stunning taste, most authentic ive had
Absolutely stunning taste, most authentic ive had yet. I added chicken but i think lamb would be better next time. Definitely reccomend
Great little kit, with this curry is simple to make for everyone, all ingredients in small pouches just add some meat or something else, I added paneer and got a great vegetarian curry.
Delicious, love the added spice pack
This is delicious! Love the flavours and spices. Great with chicken thighs
Try this - you'll love it!
Why haven't I tried a Biryani sooner! This recipe was really easy to follow and I loved the taste. The end result looked like a dish from a curry house which is really good for me, as I generally don't enjoy cooking!
Really quick and easy to make! Healthier substitute to my local takeout biryani as it contains less fat. Fragrant and really delicious!
Delicious Biryani
Perfect Biryani in very easy step, individually packed spices and perfectly cooked rice, so easy when you are in hurry and want tasty meal, full of flavour and very tasty and filling.
Authentic Biryani
very easy to make and ready in few minutes, nicely individual package, perfect cooked rice and nice authentic taste, whole spices adds much better flavour, will buy it again.
Easy to follow instructions
Easy to use meal kit......just add chicken and follow the step by step instructions for a tasty, mild dish.....even includes Basmati rice...good value
I love these spice tailor kits. They are always super high quality, easy to make with very detailed descriptions and make enough to feed one or two with accompaniment.