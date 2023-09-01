We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bloo Power Active Flowers 3 X 50G

5(2)
£3.00

£20.00/kg

Bloo Power Active Flowers 3 x 50g A Charter member, www.cleanright.eu
+50% Anti limescale effect*New Power Active with + 50% Anti-Limescale Effect* not only provides a long-lasting scent, but also a boosted formula against limescale for a cleaner and shinier toilet.* After several flushes, compared to non-treated surfaceNew Power Active with Air Freshener Effect ensures that the bathroom is filled with fresh scent for a long time.• 4 Function Formula (with patented technology)• 1 Cleaning Foam cleans toilet with every flush.• 2 Anti-Limescale formula helps prevent limescale formation.• 3 Dirt protection helps prevent new dirt from sticking.• 4 Extra freshness leaves a long-lasting fresh scent in the bathroom.• Fresh and clean: Let Bloo rim blocks give you a hygienically clean and fresh loo as well as a burst of fragrance from this toilet cleaner block with every flush• Toilet limescale remover: This Bloo rim block creates a strong foaming action to prevent dirt and limescale, keeping the loo hygienically clean in between deep cleans• Air freshener effect: Every ball in this toilet freshener is loaded with a perfumed core that has 40% more fragrance freshness when compared to the outer shell• Long lasting: Each rim block lasts up to 240 flushes and contains a premium fragrance blend to keep your toilet smelling and looking its best• Product details: Bloo Power Active Fresh Flowers Toilet Block. Fresh Flowers fragrance with air freshener effect. Pack of 1 (50g). Lasts up to 240 flushes
A hygienically clean and fresh toilet with a boost of fragrance with every flush!Bloo Power Active Fresh Flowers Toilet Rim Block is an innovative toilet cleaner rim block which combines design and function in one. With Bloo toilet rim blocks, each of the 4 balls is loaded with a perfumed core that has a +40% fragrance freshness vs the outer shell, giving a boost of fragrance from the first to the last flush. The foam works against limescale to ensure a sparkling loo between every use. The cleansing 4 function formula with cleaning foam, anti-limescale, dirt protection and extra freshness combined in this rim block, means that you have a hygienically clean and fresh toilet with every flush!Product details:• Bloo power active toilet rim block• 4 Function formula• Concentrated cleaning action• Prevents limescale and anti germs• Lasts up to 240 flushes
Certified as child safe DIN EN 862 (2016)
Clear water4 Function formula
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

> 30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Futher ingredients: Perfumes, Linalool, Citronellol, Geraniol

Produce of

Made in Serbia

Net Contents

3 x 50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Hang the toilet block on the rim of the toilet where the water flow is best.

