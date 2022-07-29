Lynx Epic Fresh 72h Antiperspirant Deodorant 250ml

Lynx Epic Fresh Anti-Perspirant 250ml

Epic protection at your fingertips! All new LYNX Epic Fresh Antiperspirant Aerosol Deodorant has staying power. Our 100% Amazing Fragrance of Grapefruit & Tropical Pineapple is sensational. Plus, our Epic 72HRS Anti-Sweat protection will leave you feeling unstoppable. It’s a no brainer. This dynamic Antiperspirant packs a punch. All day. All night. No matter what. You’re ready. Epic power and protection. All new LYNX Epic Fresh Antiperspirant deodorant for men now features an epic long-lasting scent! So, you can smell fresh for 72 hours. Our Pro Scent technology and Anti Sweat formula keeps you dry, helping you feel fresher for longer with every spray. Take care of yourself and our planet. Our Epic Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant packaging is already made with an Infinitely recyclable can, and by 2025 LYNX aims for all our packaging to be recyclable or to include recycled materials. At LYNX, we believe that one of the keys to attraction is an iconic fragrance. That’s why we’re dedicated to giving you all the tools to ensure that whenever opportunity knocks, you smell your absolute best. From our body spray to our shower gels, our antiperspirants to our roll-ons, we’re doing everything we can to make sure no one gets left out of the attraction game. All New LYNX. The future smells amazing. Directions for use: Spray on your underarms to feel the difference. Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.

All NEW LYNX Epic Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant. Epic protection at your fingertips. 100% amazing antiperspirant fragrance with a sensational scent of Grapefruit & Tropical Pineapple Scent. Epic 72 hour Anti-Sweat Aerosol deodorant. Anti-Sweat formula keeps you dry. Lynx deodorant with Pro Scent technology for long lasting fresh fragrance. Aerosol made with an infinitely recyclable can. Loving this anti-perspirant deodorant for men? Try LYNX skin cleansing products including LYNX Epic Fresh Shower Gel.

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Glycine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

250 ℮