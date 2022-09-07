Tesco Finest Satay Chicken with Jasmine Rice 400g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 722kJ / 172kcal
Product Description
- Cooked chicken breast with cooked jasmine rice and coriander with a peanut satay sauce.
- Tender chicken in an indulgent peanut satay sauce with fragrant jasmine rice, garnished with fresh coriander Tender chicken pieces sit on top of an indulgent peanut satay sauce. The delicate spices in the dish are balanced with rich coconut cream. Served alongside our fragrant lemongrass and lime leaf jasmine rice and garnished with fresh coriander.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Peanut Satay Sauce [Water, Peanut, Coconut Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lime Juice, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cornflour, Lime Zest, Coriander Seed, Lemongrass, Palm Oil, Turmeric, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil, Fenugreek Seed, Cumin Seed, Stabiliser (Pectin), Dried Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Caraway Seed, Onion Powder], Cooked Chicken (18%) [Chicken Breast, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Brown Sugar], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|722kJ / 172kcal
|2889kJ / 689kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|30.0g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|10.0g
|Carbohydrate
|16.3g
|65.2g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.8g
|Protein
|9.3g
|37.2g
|Salt
|0.50g
|2.00g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
