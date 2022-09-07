We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Satay Chicken with Jasmine Rice 400g

Tesco Finest Satay Chicken with Jasmine Rice 400g
£4.00
£10.00/kg

Each pack

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast with cooked jasmine rice and coriander with a peanut satay sauce.
  • Tender chicken in an indulgent peanut satay sauce with fragrant jasmine rice, garnished with fresh coriander Tender chicken pieces sit on top of an indulgent peanut satay sauce. The delicate spices in the dish are balanced with rich coconut cream. Served alongside our fragrant lemongrass and lime leaf jasmine rice and garnished with fresh coriander.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Peanut Satay Sauce [Water, Peanut, Coconut Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Lime Juice, Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat, Cornflour, Lime Zest, Coriander Seed, Lemongrass, Palm Oil, Turmeric, Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Peanut Oil, Fenugreek Seed, Cumin Seed, Stabiliser (Pectin), Dried Red Chilli, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Caraway Seed, Onion Powder], Cooked Chicken (18%) [Chicken Breast, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Brown Sugar], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Lemongrass, Lime Leaves, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and other nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 5 mins / 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy722kJ / 172kcal2889kJ / 689kcal
Fat7.5g30.0g
Saturates2.5g10.0g
Carbohydrate16.3g65.2g
Sugars1.0g4.0g
Fibre1.2g4.8g
Protein9.3g37.2g
Salt0.50g2.00g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

