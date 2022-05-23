Discos Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag Crisps 50G
Each 50g pack contains
- Energy
- 1106kJ
-
- 265kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.1g
- 18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2212kJ
Product Description
- Salt & Vinegar Flavour Wheat Snack
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No MSG
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Grab Bag
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (26%), Wheat Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Rice Flour, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract, Dried Yeast Extract, Acid: Malic Acid], Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Distributor address
- Tayto Snacks,
- Kilbrew,
- Ashbourne,
- Co. Meath,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Pack
|Energy
|2212kJ
|1106kJ
|-
|529kcal
|265kcal
|Fat
|30g
|15g
|of which Saturates
|5.5g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|31g
|of which Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.7g
|Salt
|2.1g
|1.1g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
