We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Discos Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag Crisps 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Discos Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag Crisps 50G
£ 0.85
£1.70/100g
Clubcard Price

Each 50g pack contains

Energy
1106kJ
265kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

high

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2212kJ

Product Description

  • Salt & Vinegar Flavour Wheat Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands?
  • Skips®, Nik Naks®, Wheat Crunchies®
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Grab Bag
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Starch, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil (26%), Wheat Flour, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Natural Flavouring, Rice Flour, Salt, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Barley Malt Vinegar Extract, Dried Yeast Extract, Acid: Malic Acid], Emulsifier: Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Distributor address

  • Tayto Snacks,
  • Kilbrew,
  • Ashbourne,
  • Co. Meath,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail:
  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g Pack
Energy2212kJ1106kJ
-529kcal265kcal
Fat30g15g
of which Saturates5.5g2.8g
Carbohydrate61g31g
of which Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre1.8g0.9g
Protein3.3g1.7g
Salt2.1g1.1g
1 serving per pack--
View all Single Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here