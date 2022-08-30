We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zizzi Vegan Jackfruit Pepperoni Pizza 400G

Product Description

  • Oval shaped pizza hand stretched and hand-stretched and topped with a vegan alternative to mozzarella, slices of jackfruit pepperoni, cherry tomatoes and hot peppers, with an added sachet of chilli oil.
  • Our signature Rustica pizzas are made from 24-hour leavened dough, hand-stretched for a long pizza base and topped generously by hand with only the best ingredients.
  • The Vegan Jackfruit Pepperoni is an award winning pizza. Its made with the same tomato sauce we use in our restaurants and hand-topped with a vegan alternative to mozzarella, slices of jackfruit pepperoni. cherry tomatoes and hot peppers.
  • Finish with a drizzle of our Zizzi chilli oil (in the box).
  • Lasagne Craving?
  • Find our vegan lasagne in the frozen aisle.
  • In our restaurants or at home, we like things a bit different at Zizzi. Because what's a world without a few twists?
  • On our signature hand-stretched dough
  • With chilli oil to drizzle
  • Peta Vegan Food Award Winner
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(***compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: All cooking appliances vary. These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Conventional Oven 210ºC / Gas mark 7
Fan Oven 190ºC
Cooking Time 11 - 12 minutes
1. Pre-heat oven.
2. Remove All packaging from pizza, Including Oil Sachet.
3. Set oil sachet aside to defrost at room temperature
4. Place frozen pizza onto middle shelf of oven & cook for 11 - 12 minutes.
5. Remove carefully. Check the pizza is piping hot before serving.
6. Drizzle with chili oil is required.
Caution: Pizza and topping will be extremely hot.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

  • Go on, say it! We'd love to hear your feedback:
  • Please email or write to us:
  • Address UK:
  • Azzurri Restaurants Ltd,
  • 3rd Floor,
  • Capital House,
  • 25 Chapel Street,
  • London,
  • NW1 5DH.
  • Email: care@zizzi.co.uk
  • Website: zizzi.co.uk
Net Contents

400g

Per 1/2 Pizza

Energy
1772kJ
421kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

-

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.1g

-

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
3.29g

-

55%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 902kJ / 214kcal

Information

Ingredients

Dough (59%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Flour Enhancer (Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid, L-Cysteine), Yeast, Dried Barley Malt Extract), Tomato Sauce (Tomato Pulp, Salt, Dried Oregano, Dried Basil), Rice Crumb (Water, Brown Rice, Apple Vinegar, Salt), Water, Cold-Pressed Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Oregano, Lemon Juice, Thickeners: Gum Arabic, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Jackfruit Pepperoni (6%) (Jackfruit, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Vegetable Oil Emulsion (Sunflower Oil, Water, Pea Protein, Gelling Agent: Agar; Thickeners: Carob Gum, Xanthan Gum; Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Preservative: Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers: Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose; Salt, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre, Thickeners: Carrageenan, Konjac; Colour: Paprika Extract; Paprika, Garlic Powder, Spices, Potato Protein, Rice Starch, Flaxseed Flour), Cherry Tomatoes (3%), Hot Red Peppers (3%) (Red Jalapeno Pepper Slices, Sunflower Oil, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Antioxidants: Ascorbic Acid, Calcium Chloride)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(***compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See Side of Pack

Nutrition

Typical Valueswhen heated according to instructions Per 100gwhen heated according to instructions Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy902kJ / 214kcal1772kJ / 421kcal
Fat5.8g11.4g
of which saturates3.1g6.1g
Carbohydrate33.1g65.0g
of which sugars2.7g5.3g
Fibre3.0g5.9g
Protein5.9g11.6g
Salt1.68g3.29g

Information

Ingredients

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Infused Oil (Olive Oil, Chilli Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat
  • May Contain: Fish, Milk, Nuts, Soya

Storage

  • Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.(***compartment of freezer). If food is thawed, do not refreeze. Best Before End See Side of Pack

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy3427kJ / 820kcal
Fat91g
of which saturates13g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Ruined by two much salt

2 stars

The jackfruit pepperoni was good but the base and vegan cheese was so salty I couldn't eat much of it. What a pity. Will stick to Tesco's own make from the chiller

Great vegan pizza

5 stars

Best vegan pizza I’ve had, great base, everything good. Oil is very spicy though so sprinkle a little at a time.

Tried this for the first time today. By far the be

5 stars

Tried this for the first time today. By far the best vegan pizza I have bought from a supermarket. Excellent dough, decent jackfruit pepperoni and very good mild, mozzarella style cheese. Now my go to pizza treat.

Best vegan pizza I have tried so far, a bit spicie

5 stars

Best vegan pizza I have tried so far, a bit spicier than I expected. Pepperoni was very good.

Tasty

4 stars

Fresh tasting, the vegan pepperoni was very good, enjoyed

Great Vegan Pizza

5 stars

Great Vegan Pizza. Tastes like a restaurant pizza but at home! I’m not usually a fan of vegan cheese but the topping on this pizza was not overpowering and had a nice texture. A go to favourite from now on.

