Zizzi Vegan Jackfruit Pepperoni Pizza 400G

Ruined by two much salt
The jackfruit pepperoni was good but the base and vegan cheese was so salty I couldn't eat much of it. What a pity. Will stick to Tesco's own make from the chiller
Great vegan pizza
Best vegan pizza I’ve had, great base, everything good. Oil is very spicy though so sprinkle a little at a time.
Tried this for the first time today. By far the best vegan pizza I have bought from a supermarket. Excellent dough, decent jackfruit pepperoni and very good mild, mozzarella style cheese. Now my go to pizza treat.
Best vegan pizza I have tried so far, a bit spicier than I expected. Pepperoni was very good.
Tasty
Fresh tasting, the vegan pepperoni was very good, enjoyed
Great Vegan Pizza
Great Vegan Pizza. Tastes like a restaurant pizza but at home! I’m not usually a fan of vegan cheese but the topping on this pizza was not overpowering and had a nice texture. A go to favourite from now on.