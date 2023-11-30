Salter Cast Iron Frypan 26Cm

Cook impressive meals for friends and family with this 26cm Salter Cast Iron Frying Pan. Suitable for hob to oven cooking, easily transfer the skillet from any hob type to ovens up to 240°C for simple, one-pot dishes. This durable pan is built to last a lifetime and is fantastic for creating a range of tasty food like steaks, breakfasts, and even cakes and bread. With excellent heat retention, this pan is perfect for experienced and novice cooks alike and is a great addition to any cookware set.