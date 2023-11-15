L'Oreal Paris Preference Cool Blondes 7.1 Iceland Permanent Hair Dye

L'OREAL PARIS PREFERENCE COOL BLONDES ICELAND

Luminous Cool Blondes Full of Reflects - The translucent gel formula gives your hair a blonde shade with luminous cool reflects and intensifies the natural nuances of your hair colour. Discover the unique cool blondes of Préférence with light-reflecting dyes, for a luminous and sophisticated colour. Anti-Brassiness Purple Mask - A nourishing mask enriched with purple dyes that neutralise yellow undertones week after week. Apply the mask to keep your blonde cool for up to 6 weeks.* *based on 3 applications of Anti-Brassiness Purple Hair Mask. Shade 9.12 Siberia Shade 9.12 - was inspired by Siberia, the icy diamond from the East. As pure and breath-taking as the infinite frozen landscapes, this very light ash beige blonde is ideal to achieve a sophisticated look. L'Oreal Paris Preference, the expert of permanent, fade-defying luminous hair colour. Our translucent gel technology together with our precious shine oil give the ultimate luminous colour full of reflects. Use the shine protect conditioner enriched with a UV filter and Vitamin E derivative to preserve the shine of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Our Shine Oil is enriched with precious flower oils to intensify the natural tones of your hair colour. Infused with a sensorial fragrance for an improved experience at application. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. Born in the 1970's, Preference has over 50 years of creating at home hair colour proven to give you a fade defying- multi-tonal colour result. The iconic ‘You're Worth It' tagline was created for Preference 50 years ago and still to this day remains at the heart of the brand. Be colour safe and always do your 48 hour patch test.

Goes well with L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Shampoo L'Oreal Elvive Colour Protect Coloured Hair Conditioner

