Rascal & Friends Cocomelon Premium Nappy Pants Size 6 26S

Don't look anyone else!
Just wonderful. They don't stink of plastic, they don't leak, they fit well even on our very skinny toddler, they don't cut into the skin, they're not gendered (!), they're not gaudy. They just work way better than the brands we all thought were the 'leading' ones. Rascal & Friends nappies are honestly a total game-changer from the incumbent brands. We have been buying them up as gifts for many friends with babies (in Spain, USA, and beyond) and everyone agrees! Wish they were more readily available here.
They do not protect for 12 hours - rubbish
I bought these nappies for my grandson as the ones I usually use were quite wet in the mornings. They say they stay dry for 12 hours but he was soaked through to his pyjamas after 4 hours. They did not last much over 2 hours. Hugely dissappointing,