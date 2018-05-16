Salt X Scs The Final Straw Pale Ale 4X440ml

Product Description
- Beer
- Fight plastic pollution with pale ale
- Each 4-pack = 500g of plastic removed from our oceans by Seven Clean Seas
- Seven clean seas is an ocean cleanup organisation on a mission to remove 10,000,000kg of plastic pollution from the world's oceans by 2025. With 400,000kg already down, they are scaling up projects globally to take it to the next level. Cleaning oceans has an enormous positive environmental impact, but the people at seven clean seas also want to have an impact on the communities they work in. They maximise the social impact of their projects by only hiring collection crews formally, paying fair wages and covering social security for everyone. Find out more about their ocean clean up projects at www.sevencleanseas.com
- By 2050 there will be more plastic in the oceans than fish! Scary right? Every minute a truck's worth of plastic is dumped into the ocean and that's only going to increase.
- So, Salt are teaming up with seven clean seas to join the fight against plastic pollution and give 'drinking like a fish' a whole new meaning!
- Hazy, Juicy
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 1760ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Oats, Wheat, Hops & Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains Gluten For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
ABV
5.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Cut OutStore Chilled
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Fresh
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Salt Beer Factory,
- 199 Bingley Road,
- Saltaire,
- BD18 4DH,
- UK.
Return to
- Salt Beer Factory,
- 199 Bingley Road,
- Saltaire,
- BD18 4DH,
- UK.
- www.saltbeerfactory.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.