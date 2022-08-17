We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Higgidy Porcini Mushroom & Spinach Quiche 155G

3.4(10)Write a review
image 1 of Higgidy Porcini Mushroom & Spinach Quiche 155G
£2.80
£1.81/100g

Product Description

  • Porcini Mushroom & Spinach Vegan Quiche
  • At Higgidy, we're all about glorious everyday food. So whether it's a picnic in the park, speedy working lunch or laid back Sunday supper, share your culinary creations with @higgidy on social and you could win* a month's worth of delicious Higgidy goodies.
  • *For Ts&Cs visit higgidy.co.uk/shareyoursnaps
  • No time to Waste
  • Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
  • Find out more at: www.higgidy.co.uk/fareshare
  • FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
  • Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with white, chestnut and porcini mushrooms, spinach and a hint of garlic & lemon in a creamy oat and coconut filling, hand-topped with a crispy kale crumb.
  • A vegan quiche? It can't be...
  • No, your eyes are not deceiving you. After many years of careful crafting, we're thrilled to announce that we've finally cracked the recipe to our first ever range of vegan quiches*. No eggs. No cream. No milk. Just top-notch vegan ingredients mixed together and finished by hand.
  • *cue round of applause
  • Plant Based
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

Oat Drink (Water, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium lodide, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)), Mushrooms (20%) (White Mushroom, Chestnut Mushroom, Porcini Mushroom), Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Spinach (10%), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil*, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Food Preparation with Palm Oil (Water, Sustainable Palm Oil*, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Colour: Beta Carotene), Cornflour, Coconut Milk, Lemon Juice, Nutritional Yeast, Salt, Kale, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Millet, White Pepper, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Yeast, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

  • All ingredients are suitable for vegans. However, this product is made on a site that handles non-vegetarian products and Milk, Egg, Mustard and Fish, so for anyone with an allergy we would advise against eating this product to be extra safe. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 17 minutes. Do not reheat.

Warnings

  • We've taken care to remove stones and stalks but some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Paper - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Higgidy Ltd,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Tell us what you Think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk.
  • Higgidy Ltd,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.
  • Higgidy NI Ltd,
  • Murray House,
  • Murray Street,
  • Belfast,
  • BT1 6DN.

Net Contents

155g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Quiche
Energy992kJ/237kcal1538kJ/367kcal
Fat14.5g22.4g
of which saturates4.4g6.7g
Carbohydrate23.5g36.4g
of which sugars2.3g3.6g
Fibre2.9g4.7g
Protein5.3g8.1g
Salt0.66g1.02g

Safety information

We've taken care to remove stones and stalks but some may remain.

10 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

tiny and tasteless

1 stars

tiny and tasteless

Avoid

1 stars

Yeuch. Tasteless, slimy, unedible. Disgusting pastry. How is it posible to have porcini mushrooms with no flavour? Very poor value.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

If you like spinach and mushroom then this is for you. A regular buy for me along with other Higgins products.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

Perfect for anyone not allergic to mushrooms

5 stars

I took one of these in my pack up. It is a neat little box, yummy and satisfying. Just the right size in my opinion.

Tasty

5 stars

Loved this little pie that’s tasty, got it as a substitute and I’m so glad they did. Definitely getting more, especially as they’re on offer.

Very Nice

5 stars

Very nice. Crisp pastry and plenty of mushroom flavour.

Dreadful looking and tasting.

1 stars

It was the worst quiche i have ever had.I would not recommend it to anyone.

Tasteless

1 stars

Very poor quality and so tasteless. If I could give it no stars, I would. I had no idea so good ingredients could be turned into something so lacking in any positive qualities.

Delicious, just like everything else Higgidy do!

5 stars

Delicious, just like everything else Higgidy do!

