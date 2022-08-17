Higgidy Porcini Mushroom & Spinach Quiche 155G

tiny and tasteless
Avoid
Yeuch. Tasteless, slimy, unedible. Disgusting pastry. How is it posible to have porcini mushrooms with no flavour? Very poor value.
Absolutely delicious!
If you like spinach and mushroom then this is for you. A regular buy for me along with other Higgins products.
Very tasty
Perfect for anyone not allergic to mushrooms
I took one of these in my pack up. It is a neat little box, yummy and satisfying. Just the right size in my opinion.
Tasty
Loved this little pie that’s tasty, got it as a substitute and I’m so glad they did. Definitely getting more, especially as they’re on offer.
Very Nice
Very nice. Crisp pastry and plenty of mushroom flavour.
Dreadful looking and tasting.
It was the worst quiche i have ever had.I would not recommend it to anyone.
Tasteless
Very poor quality and so tasteless. If I could give it no stars, I would. I had no idea so good ingredients could be turned into something so lacking in any positive qualities.
Delicious, just like everything else Higgidy do!
