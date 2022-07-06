Muller Corner Vanilla Yogurt & Milk Chocolate Digestives 124G

A great product to suit all ages
Muller yogurts have always been a family favourite particularly with my son. Each week I order a selection to keep us going as it is a good product to have in the fridge when you feel like a treat.
Anytime day or night
Another fabulously tasty alternative yogurt from muller corner. It's great on it's own or on top of your cereal any time throughout the day or night.
Yummy yogurts with chocolate balls tasty treats
These are lovely.. they taste great and the chocolate biscuit balls give this yogurt a burst of Choco joy
Very good quality. Used it as a snack.
tastes nice, I like it (although the yogurt pot is a bit too flimsy)
the balls are much harder than they used to be