We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Muller Corner Vanilla Yogurt & Milk Chocolate Digestives 124G

4.5(6)Write a review
Muller Corner Vanilla Yogurt & Milk Chocolate Digestives 124G
£ 0.70
£0.56/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour yogurt with milk chocolate coated digestive biscuit balls (12%)
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Delicious, Creamy Yogurt
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Sweeteners, or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 124G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Milk Powder, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Coconut Oil, Modified Starch, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Glazing Agents: Acacia Gum, Shellac, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Treacle, Stabiliser: Pectins

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

124g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy632kJ (150kcal)
Fat5.8g
of which saturates4.0g
Carbohydrate19.4g
of which sugars15.6g
Protein4.5g
Salt0.23g
Calcium112mg (17% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
View all Indulgent Yoghurts & Dairy Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A great product to suit all ages

5 stars

Muller yogurts have always been a family favourite particularly with my son. Each week I order a selection to keep us going as it is a good product to have in the fridge when you feel like a treat.

Anytime day or night

5 stars

Another fabulously tasty alternative yogurt from muller corner. It's great on it's own or on top of your cereal any time throughout the day or night.

Yummy yogurts with chocolate balls tasty treats

5 stars

These are lovely.. they taste great and the chocolate biscuit balls give this yogurt a burst of Choco joy

Very good quality. Used it as a snack.

5 stars

Very good quality. Used it as a snack.

tastes nice, I like it (although the yogurt pot is

4 stars

tastes nice, I like it (although the yogurt pot is a bit too flimsy)

the balls are much harder than they used to be

3 stars

the balls are much harder than they used to be

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here