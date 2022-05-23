Walkers Less Salt Lightly Salted Crisps 45G
This pack contains:
- Energy
- 980kJ
-
- 235kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.1g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177kJ
Product Description
- Lightly Salted Potato Crisps
- To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
- - New great tasting Lightly Salted Walkers crisps with 45% less salt**
- - ** vs. the average salt value of regular potato crisps
- - Made with 100% British potatoes
- - Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch
- - Suitable for Vegetarians
- - No added MSG or artificial colours
- We've created a delicious range of crisps, with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 45% less salt**.
- At Walkers we have brought moments of Delicious Crunchiness & Smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
- So when life gives you potatoes...Make crisps
- H. Walker
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks © 2021.
- Great Taste
- 100% Great British Potatoes
- Lightly Salted
- Delicious Flavours
- We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
- 100% quality ingredients
- Fresh taste guaranteed
- No added MSG or artificial colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're here to help!
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- www.walkers.co.uk
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- Please have product available when calling. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
45g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g(%*) Pack
|Energy
|2177kJ
|980kJ(12%*)
|-
|522kcal
|235kcal(12%*)
|Fat
|31g
|14g(20%*)
|of which Saturates
|2.5g
|1.1g(6%*)
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|24g
|of which Sugars
|0.4g
|0.2g(<1%*)
|Fibre
|6.5g
|2.9g
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.30g(5%*)
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.