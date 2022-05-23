We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Less Salt Lightly Salted Crisps 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Walkers Less Salt Lightly Salted Crisps 45G
£ 0.85
£1.89/100g
Clubcard Price

This pack contains:

Energy
980kJ
235kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2177kJ

Product Description

  • Lightly Salted Potato Crisps
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - New great tasting Lightly Salted Walkers crisps with 45% less salt**
  • - ** vs. the average salt value of regular potato crisps
  • - Made with 100% British potatoes
  • - Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • - No added MSG or artificial colours
  • We've created a delicious range of crisps, with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 45% less salt**.
  • At Walkers we have brought moments of Delicious Crunchiness & Smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
  • So when life gives you potatoes...Make crisps
  • H. Walker
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks © 2021.
  • Great Taste
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • Lightly Salted
  • Delicious Flavours
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 45G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're here to help!
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Please have product available when calling. Applies to UK and Republic of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g(%*) Pack
Energy2177kJ980kJ(12%*)
-522kcal235kcal(12%*)
Fat31g14g(20%*)
of which Saturates2.5g1.1g(6%*)
Carbohydrate53g24g
of which Sugars0.4g0.2g(<1%*)
Fibre6.5g2.9g
Protein6.4g2.9g
Salt0.67g0.30g(5%*)
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Single Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here