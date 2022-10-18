Pepperbox Chardonnay 750Ml
Product Description
- PepperBox Chardonnay 750ml
- Deep golden rich colour, concentrated ripe fruits with a smooth buttery finish
- Bring your food to life with a delicious glass of PepperBox.
- Rich, intriguing, full of flavour, packed with fruit character and of course our trademark cracking flavours. It's what makes PepperBox Chardonnay the perfect partner for chargrilled, seared, roasted or slow-cooked...
- Made by the Casella Family in Australia. Their love of food over generations has driven their passion for making great tasting wine.
- Making Great Australian Wine Since 1969
- Wine of Australia
- Wine with Cracking Flavour
- Rich & buttery with a smooth oak finish, making it the perfect partner for great food
- Crafted by the Casella family
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites.
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Casella Family Brands
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Alan Kennett
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Our talented wine making team put their passion and expertise into creating consistently great wines that deliver on taste and quality with every bottle. Enjoy!
History
Regional Information
- South Eastern Australia
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years
Produce of
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Encirc,
- CH2 4LF,
- UK.
Importer address
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
- Pembroke House,
- 28-32 Pembroke Street,
- Dublin,
- DO2 EK84,
- Ire.
Return to
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
- Pembroke House,
- 28-32 Pembroke Street,
- Dublin,
- DO2 EK84,
- Ire.
- Encirc,
- CH2 4LF,
- UK.
- WWW.PEPPERBOXWINES.COM
Net Contents
750ml ℮
