Pepperbox Chardonnay 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Product Description

  • PepperBox Chardonnay 750ml
  • Deep golden rich colour, concentrated ripe fruits with a smooth buttery finish
  • Bring your food to life with a delicious glass of PepperBox.
  • Rich, intriguing, full of flavour, packed with fruit character and of course our trademark cracking flavours. It's what makes PepperBox Chardonnay the perfect partner for chargrilled, seared, roasted or slow-cooked...
  • Made by the Casella Family in Australia. Their love of food over generations has driven their passion for making great tasting wine.
  • Making Great Australian Wine Since 1969
  • Wine of Australia
  • Wine with Cracking Flavour
  • Rich & buttery with a smooth oak finish, making it the perfect partner for great food
  • Crafted by the Casella family
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Alan Kennett

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Our talented wine making team put their passion and expertise into creating consistently great wines that deliver on taste and quality with every bottle. Enjoy!

History

  • Made by the Casella Family in Australia. Their love of food over generations has driven their passion for making great tasting wine. Making Great Australian Wine Since 1969

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Encirc,
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • Pembroke House,
  • 28-32 Pembroke Street,
  • Dublin,
  • DO2 EK84,
  • Ire.

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • Pembroke House,
  • 28-32 Pembroke Street,
  • Dublin,
  • DO2 EK84,
  • Ire.
  • Encirc,
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.
  • WWW.PEPPERBOXWINES.COM

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

