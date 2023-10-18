We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326M
image 1 of Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326Mimage 2 of Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326Mimage 3 of Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326Mimage 4 of Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326Mimage 5 of Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326M

Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326M

No ratings yet
Write a review

£13.00

£3.99/100ml

Shea Mstur C/nut & Hibiscus Curl Enhan Smthe 326m
Working with thick, curly hair that’s all too often dry or has split ends that make hair strands weaker? SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie blends the tropical richness of Coconut Juice and Oil with other choice oils for a truly unique hydrating experience. It’s loaded with everything you need to tame your wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair. The nutrient-rich Coconut Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that moisturise and protect hair while replenishing lost oils. Neem Oil controls frizz and adds volume and definition to dull, lifeless curls and coils, leaving them with a brilliant shine. Silk Protein softens unruly locks, making them irresistibly smooth and easy to manage, while Hibiscus Flower Extract improves hair elasticity, reducing breakage and split ends. Use the Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine shampoo and Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie together to achieve vibrant, bouncy, and unbelievably manageable curls. HOW TO USE: Section hair and apply the product sparingly to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse. Style as desired. For best results, use as a hair styling cream for twist-outs, braids and wash-and-go styles. This curl enhancer contains NO nasties such as sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie instantly smoothes those unruly split ends, leaving your curly hair silky-soft and gloriously shinyThis hair styling cream nourishes and defines curls with fast-absorbing and nutrient-rich Coconut and Neem Oils, Fair Trade Shea Butter, and smoothing Silk ProteinSheaMoisture has delivered the perfect leave-in conditioner for thick hair that’s dry or susceptible to split ends, as well as for wavy, curly or kinky, coily hairUsed together with Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo, this curl enhancer leaves your hair vibrant, bouncy, frizz-free and healthy-lookingAll SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communitiesSheaMoisture products, like this nourishing curl enhancer, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones
Pack size: 326ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Polysorbate 60, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Juice, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Oleth-10, Panthenol, Cetrimonium Chloride, PEG-150 Stearate, Steareth-20, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract, Beta-Carotene, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Hydrolyzed Silk, Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis Flower Extract, Maltodextrin, Triethyl Citrate, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

326 ℮

View all Styling Texture Mists & Sprays

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here