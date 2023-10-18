Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie 326M

Shea Mstur C/nut & Hibiscus Curl Enhan Smthe 326m

Working with thick, curly hair that’s all too often dry or has split ends that make hair strands weaker? SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie blends the tropical richness of Coconut Juice and Oil with other choice oils for a truly unique hydrating experience. It’s loaded with everything you need to tame your wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair. The nutrient-rich Coconut Oil and Fair Trade Shea Butter from Ghana are natural and effective ingredients that moisturise and protect hair while replenishing lost oils. Neem Oil controls frizz and adds volume and definition to dull, lifeless curls and coils, leaving them with a brilliant shine. Silk Protein softens unruly locks, making them irresistibly smooth and easy to manage, while Hibiscus Flower Extract improves hair elasticity, reducing breakage and split ends. Use the Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine shampoo and Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie together to achieve vibrant, bouncy, and unbelievably manageable curls. HOW TO USE: Section hair and apply the product sparingly to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse. Style as desired. For best results, use as a hair styling cream for twist-outs, braids and wash-and-go styles. This curl enhancer contains NO nasties such as sulphates, silicones, parabens, phthalates or mineral oils. SheaMoisture products are powered by sustainably sourced, trusted ingredients and have been tested on friends and family for generations, but never on animals. SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honour her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. Every purchase of SheaMoisture products powers the Community Commerce model that invests in our communities.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie instantly smoothes those unruly split ends, leaving your curly hair silky-soft and gloriously shiny This hair styling cream nourishes and defines curls with fast-absorbing and nutrient-rich Coconut and Neem Oils, Fair Trade Shea Butter, and smoothing Silk Protein SheaMoisture has delivered the perfect leave-in conditioner for thick hair that’s dry or susceptible to split ends, as well as for wavy, curly or kinky, coily hair Used together with Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Shampoo, this curl enhancer leaves your hair vibrant, bouncy, frizz-free and healthy-looking All SheaMoisture hair care products are ethically traded, sustainably produced and cruelty-free and with every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest in our communities SheaMoisture products, like this nourishing curl enhancer, contain only natural goodness: NO sulphates or silicones

Pack size: 326ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter* **, Polysorbate 60, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Juice, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Oleth-10, Panthenol, Cetrimonium Chloride, PEG-150 Stearate, Steareth-20, Tocopherol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Melia Azadirachta (Neem) Seed Oil, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract, Beta-Carotene, Mangifera Indica (Mango) Seed Butter, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Hydrolyzed Silk, Hibiscus Rosa-Sinensis Flower Extract, Maltodextrin, Triethyl Citrate, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzoic Acid, Butylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

326 ℮