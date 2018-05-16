Product Description
- XBOX HEAD LIGHT
- " Gamers and Xbox devotees will love this 23.5cm (9.3"") tall Xbox Head Light. The all-in-one light up headphone stand will make a great addition to any gaming setup plus it's a cool way to store and display your headset in your home. When you're ready for your next gaming session, simply grab your headset off this stand. The centre piece is also a light featuring the recognisable green Xbox logo.
- The Xbox Head Light will make the perfect present, and collectors of official Xbox merchandise will welcome this headset stand to their collection of gaming accessories. The light is powered by USB (cable included)"
- 24cm tall Xbox head light
- Headset stand
- Powered by USB
